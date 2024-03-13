BREAKING: Election Commission to hold press conference at 4:30 pm on Lok Sabha Elections 2024

According to sources, the Election Commission may talk about the preparations being made ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections

The Election Commission will be holding a press conference at 4:30 pm. According to sources, the poll body may talk about the preparations being made ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Observers from the Election Commission had gathered on Tuesday to deliberate on the forthcoming Lok Sabha election in Delhi. The day-long briefing aimed to streamline strategies for enforcing the model code of conduct ahead of the anticipated general elections slated for April-May.

Led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, an Election Commission team is also set to visit Jammu and Kashmir to assess the electoral preparedness of the Union Territory. This visit is scheduled to conclude by March 13, following which the Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the dates for the 2024 elections. Anticipated to be disclosed by Thursday or Friday of this week, the announcement will provide clarity on the electoral timeline.

Speculation has arisen regarding the simultaneous announcement of assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. Last December, the Supreme Court upheld the Centre's decision to revoke Article 370 but mandated the authorities to conduct assembly elections by September 30, 2024. In August of the preceding year, the Centre had informed the Supreme Court that elections in Jammu and Kashmir could be held "anytime from now" as the voter list updating process neared completion.

Presently, the general elections are slated for April and May, with polling expected to occur in seven phases across the nation, mirroring the process observed during the 2019 elections.

The Election Commission will soon unveil the comprehensive schedule and particulars of the upcoming elections, which will also be accessible on the official website, eci.gov.in. Meanwhile, prominent political parties such as the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Indian National Congress have disclosed their respective lists of candidates set to contest in the general elections.