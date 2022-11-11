Tamil Nadu rains: Officials issue red alert in 15 districts; schools, colleges remain shut

Other districts that have declared holiday to schools are Theni, Karur, Pudukkottai, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Ramanathapuram, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi and Karaikal.

Tamil Nadu on Friday (November 11) witnessed heavy rainfall in several districts. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai issued a red alert for Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Ranipet districts on November 11, following the low-pressure area over the Southwest Bay of Bengal off the Sri Lanka coast.

According to reports, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted 'enhanced rainfall' activity over south peninsular India during November 11-13.

Several schools and colleges in as many as 15 districts have declared holidays owing to the weather. It is reportedly said that the District Collector of Sivaganga declared a holiday in all schools, while Madurai District Collector declared a holiday for all schools and colleges because of incessant rainfall.

Dindigul district collector also declared a holiday for schools, owing to heavy rains.

Other districts that have declared holiday to schools are Theni, Karur, Pudukkottai, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Ramanathapuram, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi and Karaikal.

According to IMD, fairly widespread/widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Rayalaseema, and south Coastal Andhra Pradesh between November 11-13 and isolated heavy rainfall over Kerala and Mahe on November 11-14.

Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is also likely over north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on November 11 and over north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on November 12, 2022.