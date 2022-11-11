Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tamil Nadu rains: Officials issue red alert in 15 districts; schools, colleges remain shut

    Other districts that have declared holiday to schools are Theni, Karur, Pudukkottai, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Ramanathapuram, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi and Karaikal.

    Tamil Nadu rains: Officials issue red alert in 15 districts; schools, colleges remain shut AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 11, 2022, 10:35 AM IST

    Tamil Nadu on Friday (November 11) witnessed heavy rainfall in several districts. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai issued a red alert for Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Ranipet districts on November 11, following the low-pressure area over the Southwest Bay of Bengal off the Sri Lanka coast.

    According to reports, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted 'enhanced rainfall' activity over south peninsular India during November 11-13.

    Also read: PM Modi in Bengaluru: Traffic restrictions today; know the routes to avoid

    Several schools and colleges in as many as 15 districts have declared holidays owing to the weather. It is reportedly said that the District Collector of Sivaganga declared a holiday in all schools, while Madurai District Collector declared a holiday for all schools and colleges because of incessant rainfall.

    Dindigul district collector also declared a holiday for schools, owing to heavy rains.

    Other districts that have declared holiday to schools are Theni, Karur, Pudukkottai, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Ramanathapuram, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi and Karaikal.

    Also read: In touch with 16 Indian sailors detained in Equatorial Guinea: MEA

    According to IMD, fairly widespread/widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Rayalaseema, and south Coastal Andhra Pradesh between November 11-13 and isolated heavy rainfall over Kerala and Mahe on November 11-14.

    Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is also likely over north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on November 11 and over north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on November 12, 2022.

    Last Updated Nov 11, 2022, 10:35 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Modi in Bengaluru: Traffic restrictions today; know the routes to avoid - adt

    PM Modi in Bengaluru: Traffic restrictions today; know the routes to avoid

    In touch with 16 Indian sailors detained in Equatorial Guinea: MEA

    In touch with 16 Indian sailors detained in Equatorial Guinea: MEA

    Trying for consular access to Indians in Qatari detention since 72 days: MEA

    Trying for consular access to Indians in Qatari detention since 72 days: MEA

    Gangrape case Local court rejects anticipatory bail plea of former Andaman chief secretary taken into custody gcw

    Gangrape case: Court rejects anticipatory bail plea of former Andaman chief secretary, taken into custody

    LDF govt amends rules of Kerala Kalamandalam deemed university to remove Governor as its Chancellor gcw

    LDF govt amends rules of Kerala Kalamandalam deemed university to remove Governor as its Chancellor

    Recent Stories

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Transition to kick in for Team India, many senior players to retire from T20s - Sources-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Transition to kick in for Team India, many senior players to retire from T20s - Source

    Box Office report: Phone Bhoot, Mili, Kantara and more; Thursday collection at a glance drb

    Box Office report: Phone Bhoot, Mili, Kantara and more; Thursday collection at a glance

    Game theory decodes Chinese motives behind incursions into India

    Game theory decodes Chinese motives behind incursions into India

    India Singapore to link UPI to enable easy and instant money transfers; check details - adt

    India, Singapore to link UPI to enable easy and instant money transfers; check details

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: BCCI would have marked Hardik Pandya out as the next captain - Sunil Gavaskar-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'BCCI would have marked Pandya out as the next captain' - Gavaskar

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG, India vs England: One knock-out game does not define us - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG: 'One knock-out game doesn't define us' - Rohit

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine war why US has been unable to convince India to stay away from Moscow

    Answered: Why has US been unable to convince India to stay away from Russia?

    Video Icon
    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app (WATCH)

    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM, India vs Zimbabwe: Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM: 'Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal' - Rahul Dravid

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 India vs Zimbabwe: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups

    Video Icon