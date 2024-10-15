Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024: Polls on November 20, results on November 23, EC declares

Maharashtra has a total of 288 seats in its Legislative Assembly, and the current term of the state assembly is set to end on November 26, 2024. The state boasts a large electorate of 9.63 crore voters, of which 4.97 crore are male and 4.66 crore are female voters.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday (October 15) announced the schedule for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024. According to the ECI, voting will be conducted in a single phase on November 20, with the counting of votes scheduled for November 23.

The last day for filing nominations is October 29, followed by the scrutiny of nominations on October 30. Candidates will have until November 4 to withdraw their nominations. With the declaration of these dates, the Model Code of Conduct has come into effect across the state.

Key election dates:

Last date for filing nominations: October 29

Scrutiny of nominations: October 30

Withdrawal of nominations: November 4

Date of polling: November 20

Counting of votes: November 23

Maharashtra has a total of 288 seats in its Legislative Assembly, and the current term of the state assembly is set to end on November 26, 2024. The state boasts a large electorate of 9.63 crore voters, of which 4.97 crore are male and 4.66 crore are female voters. Additionally, there are 1.85 crore young voters aged between 20 to 29.

The announcement of the election schedule comes shortly after the recently concluded Assembly elections in Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured victory in Haryana, while the National Conference-Congress alliance triumphed in Jammu & Kashmir.

Currently, Maharashtra's government is led by the Mahayuti alliance, with the BJP holding the majority at 102 seats, along with NCP (40), Shiv Sena (38), and other smaller parties. The opposition, consisting of Congress (37), Shiv Sena (UBT) (16), and other allies, holds a combined total of 71 seats. Fifteen seats remain vacant at this time.

