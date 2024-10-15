Maharashtra to vote in single phase on Nov 20, polling in Jharkhand in 2 phases; results on Nov 23

The Election Commission announced election dates for Maharashtra and Jharkhand. Maharashtra will vote on November 20th, while Jharkhand will vote in two phases on November 13th and 20th. Counting for both states, along with several bye-elections, will occur on November 23rd.

The Election Commission on Tuesday announced the schedule for Assembly polls for Maharashtra and Jharkhand in a press conference in Delhi. In a press conference, the poll body announced that Maharashtra will vote in a single phase on 20th November. Jharkhand will vote in two phases - on 13th November and 20th November and the counting of votes will take place on November 23.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar also announced the dates for bye-elections to 47 assembly seats and Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, which will be held on November 13. Bypolls to Kedarnath assembly seat in Uttarakhand and Nanded Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra will be held on November 20, Rajiv Kumar said.

The 81-member Jharkhand Assembly's term will expire on January 5, 2025, whereas the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly's term ends in November of this year. With the support of the BJP and NCP (Ajit Pawar group), the Mahayuti coalition, led by Eknath Sinde, hopes to regain power in Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which is made up of the Congress, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP), and the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), is trying to take back control of the western state.

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly election, the BJP emerged as the single largest party, winning 105 out of total 288 Assembly seats. Its alliance partner, Shiv Sena, won 56 seats. Together, the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance had a comfortable majority to form the government.

The BJP-led opposition will attempt to regain power in the tribally dominated state of Jharkhand, while the ruling JMM-led coalition will seek a second term. Hemant Soren, the chief minister of Jharkhand, said on Monday that the JMM-led coalition will run for all 81 Assembly seats.

In the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly election, the JMM-led alliance, which included the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), secured a decisive victory, winning 47 out of the 81 seats in the assembly.

The JMM emerged as the largest party with 30 seats, while the Congress won 16 seats, and the RJD won 1 seat. The BJP, which was in power before the election, won 25 seats. Following the election, JMM leader Hemant Soren was sworn in as the Chief Minister.

