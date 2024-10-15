Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jharkhand Assembly Election to be held on November 13 and 20 in two phases, announces ECI

    Jharkhand Assembly election dates announced by Election Commission of India. The state will go to polls in two phases in November 13 and 20.

    Jharkhand Assembly Election to be held on November 13 and 20 in two phases announces ECI anr
    First Published Oct 15, 2024, 3:56 PM IST

    The elections for the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly will take place in two phases: the first phase on November 13 and the second phase on November 20. The dates were announced by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Tuesday (Oct 15).

    Polling events:

    Date of Issue of Gazette Notification- October 18 (1st phase) and October 22 (Phase 2)

    Last Date of Making Nominations- October 25 (1st Phase) and October 29 (2nd phase)

    Last date for withdrawal of candidatures- October 30 (1st phase) and November 1 (2nd phase)

    Date of Poll- November 13 (1st phase) and November 20 (2nd phase)

    Date of counting- November 23, 2024

    In Jharkhand, the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), which is a part of the INDIA bloc, will be going up against the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which includes the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) and Janata Dal (United) apart from the BJP in the state.

    A total of 2.06 crore people will vote in the 2024 Jharkhand Assembly elections across 81 constituencies in 24 districts, comprising 44 general, 28 Scheduled Tribe, and 9 Scheduled Caste constituencies. Of the voters, 1.31 crore are male, 1.29 crore are female, and 448 identify as third gender. Additionally, 11.84 lakh individuals will be voting for the first time, 1.14 lakh voters are over 85 years old, 1,706 are centenarians, and 3.67 lakh are persons with disabilities (PWDs).

    The election commission will establish 29,562 polling stations, comprising 5,042 in urban areas and 24,520 in rural regions. Additionally, 1,271 polling stations will be operated by women, while 48 booths will be managed by persons with disabilities (PWDs). The state is home to eight particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTGs): Asur, Birhor, Saurya, Pahadiya, Birajiya, Korwa, Savar, and Malphadiya.
     

    Current Chief Minister Hemant Soren is aiming for a third term in office, despite recently being released on bail and facing multiple corruption allegations. Soren is eager for a convincing electoral win to demonstrate the "people's trust" in him. Meanwhile, the BJP is gearing up for a fierce contest, deploying key figures like Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the former Madhya Pradesh CM, to lead their campaign efforts.

