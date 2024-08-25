Elderly couple's seat swap on Indigo flight sparks outcry, airline responds

Indigo has found itself in hot water once again, this time over the alleged mistreatment of an elderly couple.

Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle on Saturday slammed IndiGo for changing an elderly couple's seats on the flight.

Taking to his official X (formerly Twitter) account, Harsha Bhogle claimed that "the couple had paid for seats in row 4 so they wouldn't have to walk much. Without an explanation, IndiGo changed it to seat 19."

Harsha Bhogle said that he was dismayed to witness an appalling disregard for customer comfort when the airline swapped the couple's pre-booked seats in row 4 — a choice made to minimize walking difficulties — with seats in row 19, located at the far end of the narrow cabin.

Harsha Bhogle claimed that the elderly gentleman, visibly struggling, faced the daunting task of maneuvering through a constricted aisle to reach the new seating arrangement, a situation that prompted a considerable outcry from fellow passengers.

The situation was only rectified after a vocal protest and intervention from a few compassionate travelers, coupled with the intervention of a courteous cabin crew member.

Harsha Bhogle said the old couple's original seats were restored after a few people pointed out the "immorality". He also said that the lady wished "they didn't have a monopoly".

"Such a pity. I am sure IndiGo, you can sensitise your ground staff to put the passenger first occasionally. It was so disappointing to see how casually they were moving elderly passengers. With success comes responsibility. As someone who is proud of a successful Indian enterprise, I hope you can be more sensitive and not institutionalise this uncaring attitude," Harsha Bhogle added.

The incident also attracted criticism online where users slammed Indigo, questioning its monopoly, commitment to passenger welfare, especially given its prominent status in the Indian aviation industry.

Take a look at reactions

A user commented, "In Business no one cares. They must have sold off the front row seats for 100-200 extra bucks. Thulla Airlines."

"Cattle class treatment is becuase of monopoly. These things change quickly when competition force for a level playing field.

Next few years would be pretty bad for domestic aviation. Need at least 5-6 big players to transform the industry.

Route monopoly is another challenge," another user wrote.

"If someone explicit paid for row 4 seats then how can the reassign seats? I mean that’s one audacious move by indigo without having any empathy for their users"

Indigo's response

Meanwhile, IndiGo also took note and responded to Harsha Bhogle, saying it "sincerely regrets the confusion that caused inconvenience to the customers".

"Mr Bhogle, thank you for bringing this to our attention and taking the time to speak with us. We sincerely regret the confusion that caused inconvenience to the customers. Our crew quickly intervened, ensuring they travelled comfortably in their originally assigned seats.," the airline said.

IndiGo also said it reached out to the customers to address this personally.

