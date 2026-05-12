Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde praised Assam voters for choosing development and congratulated CM-designate Himanta Biswa Sarma on NDA's third consecutive term, crediting PM Modi's leadership and the 'double-engine' government.

Shinde on Assam's 'Vote for Development'

Ahead of the high-profile swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde congratulated Assam CM-designate Himanta Biswa Sarma for securing a historic third consecutive term for the NDA, asserting that the people of Assam have decisively voted for the state's continued development and progress. "The people of Assam have voted on the issue of development... therefore, I would like to express my gratitude to the people of this region. Furthermore, I extend my congratulations to Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is once again taking the oath of office and to his entire team, as they have now been granted the opportunity to accelerate the pace of development even further," said Shinde in a self-made video.

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The Maharashtra Deputy CM further declared that people's desire for development would be fulfilled under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and would be backed by the 'double-engine' government in the state. "Under the leadership of PM Modi and with the support of the 'Double Engine' government, the development that the people here desire will undoubtedly be realised..." added Shinde.

NDA Leaders Celebrate Victory

Meanwhile, ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of the Assam government, various Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders celebrated the NDA's victory in the state. Tripura CM Manik Saha asserted that the entire country is "brimming with positive energy" and that the atmosphere is one of widespread happiness. He further noted that the BJP victory is a matter of great pride for the party, particularly for the people of Tripura. "This is a truly magnificent experience. Just two days ago, we attended the swearing-in ceremony in Bengal, and then on the 12th, we will attend the swearing-in ceremony here. The entire country is brimming with positive energy; everyone is happy. It is truly commendable that, with the blessings of the Prime Minister, the Bharatiya Janata Party is securing victories in one state after another. Therefore, this is a matter of great enthusiasm for us, and particularly in Tripura, it has brought immense joy," Saha told ANI.

Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) president and MLA-elect from Bokakhat, Atul Bora, declared that people will witness a golden era of Assam. "...The people of Assam have rewarded us with a massive mandate...We are confident that the next five years will be of paramount importance, and the people of Assam will witness a truly Golden Era," Bora told ANI.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav congratulated people on the formation of the NDA government in Assam for the third time. "I congratulate the people of Assam. Two days ago, we witnessed an amazing scene in Bengal, when Suvendu Adhikari took the oath (for the Chief Minister position), and now it's Assam's turn, where the BJP-NDA government is going to be formed for the third time..." Yadav told reporters.

The BJP's winning candidate from the Duliajan constituency, Rameswar Teli, declared that the upcoming swearing-in ceremony will be a historic day for him. "...I have won with a substantial number of votes. We work for the party... The party has decided that I, too, will take the oath (for the ministerial position) at tomorrow's swearing-in ceremony... I thank the public... Tomorrow will be a historic day for me..." said Teli.

Ceremony Details and Election Results

The oath-taking ceremony of the new Assam government is scheduled to take place on May 12 in Guwahati and is expected to witness the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, senior Union ministers, and chief ministers and deputy chief ministers from several NDA-ruled states.

The development follows a decisive victory for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Assam Assembly elections, securing a third consecutive term in the state.

The NDA won 102 seats in a 126-member Assam assembly.

The NDA won 102 seats in the 126-member Assam Assembly. The BJP secured 82 seats, while alliance partners AGP and BPF won 10 seats each. On the other hand, the opposition Congress-led alliance managed to secure 19 seats. Raijor Dal and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) won two seats each, while the Trinamool Congress (TMC) secured one seat. The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) failed to open its account in the elections. (ANI)