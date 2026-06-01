West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh dismissed TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee's attack allegations as 'drama', advising him to be cautious due to public anger. Banerjee had claimed BJP workers assaulted him near a police station in Hooghly district.

West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh said that TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee was not attacked by anyone, terming the latter's allegations as "drama", advising people not to take him "seriously". He also advised the TMC MP to be cautious and "not to go out" of the house, as Ghosh said that there is "a lot of public anger" against Kalyan Banerjee and TMC.

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"Everyone saw that no one pushed him (Kalyan Banerjee) nor attacked him. We've seen his drama in the House, too, and here we're seeing it everywhere. No one takes such a person seriously," he said. "He has been a senior leader and lawyer, and there have always been complaints about his behaviour. There's a lot of public anger against him. He too should be cautious and shouldn't go out, considering his safety. This kind of drama doesn't suit him," he added.

TMC MP Alleges 'Attempt to Murder'

Kalyan Banerjee on Sunday alleged that he was attacked near Chanditala Police Station in Hooghly district, while on his way to submit a deputation regarding post-poll violence. Terming it an "attempt to murder", Banerjee claimed he was assaulted by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers outside the Chanditala police station in the Hooghly district.

Related Attack on Abhishek Banerjee

This came after TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee was allegedly attacked in Sonarpur, South 24 Parganas, while visiting families affected by post-poll violence. Banerjee was reportedly assaulted with bricks, stones, and eggs, sustaining injuries to his eye.

BJP Leader Weighs In

BJP leader Rajesh Kumar condemned the attack and implied that the people of his own party are involved in the attack. "In the attack on Abhishek Banerjee, the names of people from his own party have come to light. They have committed a lot of atrocities, even on people from their own party. The investigation into the incident is ongoing. The BJP does not support any such thing," he said.

Speaking about the attack on Kalyan Banerjee, he said, "Everyone has seen Kalyan Banerjee's behaviour as well. There has been significant resentment among the people towards him. People's anger is erupting against him."

He assured that the government will take action against the people involved in the attack. "The BJP is committed to ensuring no such incident happens. If anyone does so, they will be arrested. Action will be taken," he said.

Five Arrested

Five individuals were arrested in connection with the attack and were produced before the Baruipur court on Sunday. The accused individuals have been identified as Akash Gayen, Kajal Das, Debashish Dutta, Nirmalya Sengupta and Tapan Maiti.

These attacks have been part of several incidents of post-poll violence, after the BJP won and formed its first-ever government in West Bengal, while the TMC was restricted to 80 seats.