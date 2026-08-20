BHU VC Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi praised 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' at a KVS event in Varanasi, stating it instills India's 'unity in diversity' by fostering cultural familiarity and respect among students from different regions of the country.

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Vice Chancellor Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi stated that "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat" is a unique initiative aimed at instilling the spirit and idea of India's "unity in diversity" in the hearts and minds of the people. This initiative is playing a significant role in schools as well as higher education institutions and institutions like the IITs. He stated that the key objective of this initiative is to foster familiarity, respect, and affection for each other's culture, language, and art through pairings between schools from different regions.

KVS National Unity Festival at BHU

The Vice Chancellor was addressing the audience as the chief guest at the two-day "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat and Kala Utsav 2026" organised by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, Varanasi Division. The event is being held in the Omkar Nath Thakur Auditorium under the aegis of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Banaras Hindu University campus.

Students and members from the Agra, Jabalpur, Lucknow, Ranchi, and Varanasi divisions of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan are participating in the event.

VC Praises Kendriya Vidyalayas' Unifying Role

Praising the role of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan. Chaturvedi said that Kendriya Vidyalayas connect the entire country. From Jammu and Kashmir to Kanyakumari and from east to west, there is uniformity in curriculum, teaching methods, discipline, and examination systems. He said that visiting any Kendriya Vidyalaya gives a sense of "we are in India."

Vibrant Cultural Showcase

The program began with Vande Mataram, a welcome song, and other cultural performances. Students presented various cultural performances, including folk dances from Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, and Odisha, as well as Bharatanatyam and Kathak. During the two-day event, students will showcase the country's diverse folk arts, cultures, traditions, languages, and lifestyles through various competitions.

A Tapestry of Indian Culture

Registrar Rajan Srivastava compared India's diversity to a rainbow and flowers of different colours, saying that India is a wonderful country, encompassing diverse cultures, geographical regions, arts, literature, music, and dance traditions.

Dr. Sukriti Raiwani, Deputy Commissioner of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, Varanasi Division, stated that this two-day National Unity Festival is not merely a venue for competitions, but an opportunity to celebrate the rich Indian culture, traditions, and diverse lifestyles.

A.K. Singh, Principal of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Banaras Hindu University Campus, welcomed all guests and said that the "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat and Kala Utsav" is not merely a program, but a wonderful opportunity to understand and experience India's unity in diversity, cultural richness, and mutual brotherhood.

Path to National Level Competitions

A total of 260 students are participating in the zonal-level competition during the two-day program. Selected participants will further participate in national-level competitions and competitions organized by NCERT.

At the end of the program, Vijay Kumar Solanki, Assistant Commissioner of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, Varanasi Division, delivered the vote of thanks.

Dr. Sangeeta Pandit of the Faculty of Music and Performing Arts, Rajesh Shah, Dean of the Instrumental Music Department, and Dr. Uttama Dixit, Dean of the Visual Arts Department, were present. (ANI)