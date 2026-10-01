The BJP state office in Thiruvananthapuram was attacked, with the party blaming Congress. BJP's K Surendran announced protests. Meanwhile, Congress offices were also targeted, prompting condemnation from CM VD Satheesan who promised action.

The BJP state office, Mararji Bhavan, in Thiruvananthapuram was allegedly attacked by unidentified miscreants late Wednesday night, following which police were deployed outside the office premises.

BJP Alleges Attack by Congress Workers

BJP National Secretary K Surendran alleged that Congress workers were behind the attack and said the party would hold protests over the incident. Speaking to ANI about the incident, Surendran said the BJP state office was attacked by Congress workers and alleged that BJP leader and former state president P K Krishnadas was also targeted earlier in the day. “Today evening, the BJP state office was attacked by Congress workers. At around 6 pm, our national leader and former BJP state president, PK Krishnadas, was also targeted. For the last three to four days, Congress workers have been deliberately targeting him,” Surendran said.

“India's Home Minister, the Hon'ble Amit Shah ji, was attacked by Youth Congress workers in Kerala. This shows that democracy and law and order are being undermined. Therefore, we will protest,” he added.

Congress Offices Targeted, CM Condemns Violence

Meanwhile, the Thiruvananthapuram District Congress Committee (DCC) office was pelted with stones by unidentified miscreants, while a fire was reported at the Neyyattinkara Anavoor Mandalam Committee office last night. Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan condemned the attacks on Congress party offices and said strict legal action will be taken against those involved and assured that the culprits will be brought to justice.

In a post on X, Satheesan said, "The act of criminals who pelted stones at the District Congress Committee office in Thiruvananthapuram and set fire to the Neyyattinkara Anavoor Mandal Committee office is utterly condemnable. Strict legal action will be taken against those who carried out the violence."

Satheesan called it a "most heinous attack" and said such methods do not align with Keralam's political culture. In another post on X, Satheesan said, "I strongly condemn the attacks on the Thiruvananthapuram DCC office and the Aanavoor Congress office. A most heinous attack was carried out against the offices. Such methods do not align with Keralam’s political culture. Suppressing dissent is a fascist approach. Democratic Keralam will strongly resist the politics of violence. I assure that the culprits will be identified immediately and brought to justice"

Satheesan visited the Thiruvananthapuram District Congress Committee (DCC) office, which was pelted with stones by unidentified miscreants. (ANI)