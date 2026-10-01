KVIC Chairman Manoj Goyal praised Lijjat Papad's women artisans, celebrating the organization's journey from a Rs 80 startup to a global brand with 45,000 women, embodying the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' vision and women empowerment.

Manoj Goyal, Chairman, Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) under the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), addressed the women artisans of Shri Mahila Griha Udyog Lijjat Papad at an event held on Wednesday at the Sri Shanmukhananda Chandrasekharendra Saraswathi Auditorium in Sion (East), Mumbai. According to the MSME, as the chief guest, the KVIC Chairman applauded the work of the women artisans and highlighted the significant role played by organizations like Lijjat Papad in advancing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Vocal for Local’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.

The Inspiring Journey of Lijjat Papad

Addressing the congregation, Manoj Goyal opined that "the journey of Lijjat Papad, established on 15 March 1959 with just seven women and Rs. 80, was not merely an initiative to make Papads, but a dream of becoming self-reliant, living with dignity and standing on one's own feet. The recognition of Lijjat Papad as a Village Industry by KVIC in 1966 gave fresh momentum to this journey. Today, through its 83 branches across 16 states, more than 45,000 women are associated with Lijjat Papad and are progressing towards self-reliance and economic independence. Over the years, the organisation has diversified its product range. Besides papads, it also manufactures spices, flour, detergent and liquid soaps. Its products have reached more than 30 countries, including the USA, Australia, Japan and South Africa."

National Recognition and Core Strengths

KVIC Chairman said that the greatest strength of Lijjat Papad is its quality, hard work, and discipline. He said, “Lijjat does not merely make papads; it weaves together dignity, self-confidence, and opportunity.” Goyal said that Lijjat Papad’s achievements have also received national recognition. The organisation was honoured with the Best Village Industry Award in 2003, the Brand Equity Award in 2005 and the Women Development Award in 2017. Several international platforms and media organisations have also showcased Lijjat Papad’s inspiring journey to the world, the ministry said.

KVIC's Broader Impact and Initiatives

Highlighting the activities and initiatives of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), the KVIC Chairman said that nearly 5 lakh artisans across the country are being provided employment, out of which 80% are women working in around 3,000 Khadi institutions. Over the past 12 years, the wages of Khadi artisans have increased by up to 275 per cent.

Employment Generation Programmes

He further stated that the production of the Khadi and Village Industries sector has increased to approximately ₹1.25 lakh crore, while sales have reached ₹1.87 lakh crore. Under the Village Industry Development Scheme, more than 3.23 lakh machines and toolkits have been distributed during the last 12 years. Similarly, under the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), around 11 lakh new projects have been established so far, with subsidies exceeding ₹30,000 crore, generating employment opportunities for approximately 1 crore people. (ANI)