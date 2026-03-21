Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Draupadi Murmu, and Vice President CP Radhakrishnan extended greetings to the nation on Eid-ul-Fitr. The leaders wished for happiness, health, brotherhood, and harmony on the auspicious occasion.

Leaders Extend Eid Greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended his greetings to the nation on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, wishing happiness, health, and brotherhood for all.

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In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Best wishes on Eid-ul-Fitr. May this day further brotherhood and kindness all around. May everyone be happy and healthy. Eid Mubarak!"

President Draoupadi Murmu also extended her felicitations to citizens, particularly the Muslim community.

In a post on X, President Murmu said, "Heartiest congratulations to all fellow citizens, especially Muslim sisters and brothers, on the blessed occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. This festival imparts the lesson of self-restraint, service, philanthropy, and compassion towards the underprivileged sections. Let us, on this occasion, resolve to strengthen society and the nation."

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan wished the country joy and harmony on this festive day.

In a post on X, VP wrote," Eid Mubarak! May this auspicious occasion inspire hope, harmony, and compassion, and usher in joy and success."

Significance of Ramazan and Eid-ul-Fitr

Ramazan, the ninth month of the Muslim calendar, is one of the most sacred times as it is believed that the Quran came down to the earth from heaven for the very first time. The holy Quran is regarded as "a guidance for men and women, a declaration of direction, and a means of salvation."

For an entire month, Muslims follow a schedule of waking up early, which they call 'Sheheri', and by 4:45 am have food, then after fasting for the whole day, not even drinking a drop of water. They perform Namaz five times a day. The early morning prayer is known as Fazar followed by Zohar in second, Ashar in third, Maghrib in fourth and the final one: Isha.

The day-long fast (Roza) ends after Magrit which usually falls after 6 pm or later in the evening.

At the end of Ramazan, Eid al-Fitr celebrates the breaking of the fast. Friends and families gather for festive meals and exchange gifts. Special gifts are also given to the poor. It is also believed that fasting during the month of Ramazan is one of the Five Pillars of Islam. (ANI)