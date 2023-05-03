'Efforts to defame Arvind Kejriwal': AAP on ED's apology over Sanjay Singh's name in liquor case

The AAP MP also said that when ED added his name to the chargesheet, he had issued a legal notice to the probe agency and now the central probe agency has accepted its mistake 'for the first time'.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday (May 3) said that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sent him a letter apologising for including his name in a chargesheet related to the Delhi excise policy case.

Singh took to Twitter and accused the ED of dancing to the tunes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He alleged a conspiracy to defame Arvind Kejriwal and AAP while saying that he lives his life with honesty.

In a video tweet, Singh siad, "Probes by ED is a pack of lies. I am saying it since the first day. Be it action against Manish Sisodia, an effort to defame me or arrests of any other persons, there is only one motive behind all these - Narendra Modi fears Arvind Kejriwal and thus there is a conspiracy to defame Arvind Kejriwal."

The AAP MP also said that when ED added his name to the chargesheet, he had issued a legal notice to the probe agency and now the central probe agency has accepted its mistake 'for the first time'.

"First time in history, ED has accepted that my name was added to the chargesheet by mistake. Is this a joke? This is a fake probe. Why ED is dancing to the tunes of Narendra Modi? Why attempts are being made to defame Arvind Kejriwal on the direction of Narendra Modi. Why people linked with Arvind Kejriwal are being framed? There is only one motive and that is to bring a bad name to Arvind Kejriwal," he said.

Earlier today, the AAP said Singh has written to the Union finance ministry secretary seeking sanction to prosecute Enforcement Department (ED) Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra and Assistant Director Jogender Singh in connection with allegations made against him in the excise policy case.

ED sources said the name of the AAP leader appears four times in the charge sheet out of which one reference was wrong and typed inadvertently. They said the agency has moved a petition in the court to rectify the anomaly in the prosecution complaint (charge sheet).

Addressing a press conference, Delhi Cabinet minister and AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that the CBI and ED have become "synonyms for harassment, fear, torture, threatening and defaming someone".

"AAP MP Sanjay Singh had announced that he will file a criminal defamation case against two ED officials because they put his name in the charge sheet and later revealed to media that even Sanjay Singh is involved in this concocted scam," he said.

