Karnataka Election 2023: For final push to campaign, BJP plans roadshow for PM Modi in Bengaluru on May 6

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in full swing to give a final push to the ongoing election campaign in Karnataka by planning to organise a massive day-long roadshow of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bengaluru on May 6.

It is reportedly said that the Prime Minister's roadshow will be spread over a 40-45 km stretch and will cover over 80 percent of Bengaluru.

According to reports, an 8-kilometre roadshow will be held in Bengaluru. Another 30 km road show from Konanakunte under Bengaluru Rural PC to Malleswaram of Bengaluru South PC will be held in the evening.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, PM Modi slammed the Congress over the poll promise made by the party in its manifesto of banning Bajrang Dal and said that the Congress party has decided to lock Bajrangbali in its manifesto. He also said that earlier Shri Ram was locked up and now they have taken the decision to lock up those who chant Jai Bajrangbali.

On Wednesday, PM Modi attacked Congress and said the entire politics of the party is based on "divide and rule" policy and charged it with going across the world defaming the country, when India's democracy and development is being appreciated and respected globally.

Calling Congress, the "enemy of peace and development", PM Modi also accused it of insulting and abusing India's defence forces.

"Congress is an enemy of peace and development. When Congress is there, investors will flee. Congress protects 'aakas' (boss) of terror, they encourage appeasement," PM Modi said.

Addressing a public meeting in Dakshina Kannada district of coastal Karnataka, PM Modi said Congress' only identity is "appeasement politics". "Will you (people) allow such Congress to come to power, will you allow Karnataka to get ruined?"

The 224-member Assembly seats will go to polls on May 10 and the results will declared on May 13.

