Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind alleges a coordinated effort to reduce Muslims to second-class citizens via a 'politics of intimidation'. Maulana Arshad Madani called the rising communalism and attacks on Islamic symbols 'extremely alarming'.

Following a two-day Working Committee meeting, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind (JUH), led by Maulana Arshad Madani, alleged that a coordinated effort is underway to reduce Muslims to second-class citizens through a "politics of intimidation" and systematic attacks on Islamic symbols.

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Madani on Sunday claimed that the measures against Muslims and "politics-based hatred," was "extremely alarming," asserting that "Muslims can never be subdued through force, threats, or oppression."

In a post on X, Madani expressed concern over what it termed increasing communal tensions and alleged attempts to marginalise Muslims and Islamic symbols. "The current situation in the country, the rising communalism, the silence of constitutional institutions, the increasing measures against Muslims and Islamic symbols, and politics based on hatred are extremely alarming. However, Muslims have never bowed down and will never bow down. They may bow out of love, but they can never be subdued through force, threats, or oppression," Madani said in the statement.

He further claimed that "politics of hatred" in the country had transformed into "politics of intimidation" aimed at frightening Muslims and forcing them to live under imposed conditions. Declaration of the Two-Day Meeting of the Working Committee of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind: The current situation in the country, the rising communalism, the silence of constitutional institutions, the increasing measures against Muslims and Islamic symbols, and politics based on hatred… — Arshad Madani (@ArshadMadani007) May 17, 2026

Madani alleged that religious sentiments were being inflamed for political gains and said governments should function through "justice and fairness, not through fear and threats."

Allegations Regarding West Bengal Politics

Referring to recent political developments in West Bengal, Madani claimed that statements allegedly made by newly elected Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari about working "only for Hindus" were against constitutional and democratic values.

"The statement of the newly elected Chief Minister of West Bengal that he would 'work only for Hindus' is completely against constitutional and democratic values, because every Chief Minister takes an oath to uphold justice for all citizens," Madani claimed.

Concerns Over 'Ideological State' and Call for Struggle

Madani also alleged that there was a "planned attempt" to transform the country into an "ideological state" through measures such as the Uniform Civil Code, making "Vande Mataram" mandatory in schools, actions against mosques and madrasas and voter verification drives.

He said Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind would continue its "legal and democratic struggle" against such measures. Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind called upon all justice-loving political parties and civil society groups to launch a joint struggle to restore brotherhood, tolerance, and the supremacy of the Constitution across the nation.

Background on West Bengal Developments

The remarks come days after Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced that singing of "Vande Mataram" would be made mandatory in all government and government-aided schools in West Bengal from May 18. Adhikari had said private schools were also requested to adopt the practice.

Earlier this month, after winning from the Nandigram Assembly constituency, Adhikari had said, "The Hindu people of Nandigram made me win again... I will work for the Hindus of Nandigram."

Notably, the BJP secured a decisive victory in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, winning 206 seats in the 294-member Assembly and ending the long-standing rule of the Trinamool Congress in the state. (ANI)