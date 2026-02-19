Vishal Sikka, Vianai Systems CEO, told the India AI Impact Summit that mastering AI requires understanding its limits. He stressed bridging the gap between tech and business to unlock value and transform enterprises, echoing PM Modi's innovation call.

Understanding AI's Limitations is Key to Effectiveness

Vishal Sikka, Founder and CEO of Vianai Systems, on Thursday stressed that "being effective with AI requires understanding its limitations," highlighting that while artificial intelligence offers unprecedented opportunities, maximising its potential depends on bridging gaps between technology and business use. During his address at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, Sikka said, "Being effective with AI requires not only knowledge of AI itself, but understanding its limitations, and how to overcome those limitations. There's a huge gap between analysts and business users, and how to bring value to those users. Overcoming those gaps is where a lot of value-creating opportunity is."

"What we see in the world of AI - people who know what they're doing with AI, and are astonishingly effective. My friend opened a large public service over nine months, and recently he rebuilt that service entirely by himself in four days using one of the generating AI codes, more than 250 times the productivity. People who understand how to use AI are astonishingly effective," he added.

The Disruptive Power and Potential of AI

He also highlighted AI's capacity by saying, "So we now have instant access to knowledge in any language, incredible power, and yes, it's incredibly disruptive to the way we have done things before."

He emphasised the role of AI in enterprise transformation, saying, "We can transform every existing system. Legacy systems, with enormous complexities inside enterprises, can be removed. Industries can be transformed. We can amplify things that were not possible before - to see imagination, what's there."

A Call for Innovation and Entrepreneurship

Sikka echoed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for innovation. "PM Modi has called for a billion entrepreneurs - people who can overcome and deliver value using AI. We just not only master today's AI but to leap forward. AI today has enormous limitations, but with understanding and creativity, we can unlock unprecedented opportunities," he added.

About the India AI Impact Summit

The India AI Impact Summit has brought together government policymakers, industry AI experts, academicians, technology innovators and civil society from across the world at New Delhi to advance global discussions on artificial intelligence.

The India AI Impact Summit, the first global AI summit to be hosted in the Global South, reflects on the transformative potential of AI aligning with the national vision of "Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya" (welfare for all, happiness for all) and the global principle of AI for Humanity. This summit is part of an evolving international process aimed at strengthening global cooperation on the governance, safety, and societal impact of AI. (ANI)