The Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, has asked States/UTs and other stakeholders to encourage adoption of UPI to strengthen administrative processes, especially those related to financial transactions in schools.

The Government of India has taken several initiatives to promote Ease of Living and Schooling through wide-ranging legislative, policy, and institutional reforms across sectors, a release said on Saturday. In a first, the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, in a letter to States/UTs and other stakeholders, has emphasized on encouraging the adoption of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) across States and Union Territories (UTs) in order to strengthen Ease of Schooling by modernizing administrative processes, especially those related to financial transactions in schools.

Leveraging the significant and growing penetration of digital payment platforms such as Unified Payments Interface (UPI), mobile wallets, and net banking, the Department has encouraged all States and Union Territories (UTs) and Autonomous Bodies under the Ministry such as NCERT, CBSE, KVS, NVS to explore and implement mechanisms that enable schools to collect admission and examination fees through secure and transparent digital modes.

The letter mentions that transitioning from cash-based to digital payments offers multiple advantages. For parents and students, it ensures convenience, transparency, and the ability to make payments from home without visiting schools.

Encouraging States and UTs to take similar steps, the Department has stated that the move towards digital payments in schools will be an important stride in aligning educational administration with the Government's broader goal of Digital Transformation. This would also enable all stakeholders to become more financially literate, thereby opening up a larger world of digital transactions.

This initiative will contribute significantly towards realising the vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047, a digitally empowered, inclusive, and citizen-centric education system.

