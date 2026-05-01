ED Director Rahul Navin says financial crimes have shifted from bank frauds to new threats like crypto fraud, cybercrimes, and terror financing. He stated the agency has adapted to this shift and maintains a high conviction rate of 94%.

Evolving Nature of Financial Crimes

Enforcement Directorate (ED) Director Rahul Navin, on the occasion of 'ED Day', highlighted the evolving nature of financial crimes and the agency's response to emerging challenges.

ED Director Rahul Navin said there has been a shift in the nature of financial crimes, noting a decline in traditional offences like bank and corporate frauds, while emerging threats now include cryptocurrency fraud, cyber-enabled crimes, terror financing and narcotics trafficking.

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Addressing the event, he said, "A few years ago, our enforcement work was centred predominantly on bank frauds, large corporate scams, and real estate frauds. Sustained actions by investigating agencies complemented by landmark government initiatives have brought about a visible decline in such offences."

He added, "Today, the criminal landscape is defined by cryptocurrency fraud, cyber-enabled financial crimes, terror financing, anti-national activities, and narcotics trafficking."

Emphasising the agency's preparedness, he said, "The Directorate has proactively adapted to this shift... Our prompt and focused response in the Red Fort blast case is a testament to our sharpened vigilance on the money laundering dimensions of terrorism and espionage...."

High Conviction Rate and Legal Hurdles

Enforcement Directorate (ED) Director further said that conviction rate of agency is 94% and expressed confidence that most of the over 2,400 pending cases will lead to convictions and confiscation of proceeds of crime, while noting ongoing legal challenges.

"The ED has a conviction rate of 94%, and we are confident that out of more than 2,400 cases now pending before trial courts, most will result in the conviction of the accused and the confiscation of proceeds of crime. Of course, there are legal challenges before the courts, the most important being whether the trial in money laundering cases should take a pause till the trial in predicate offence gets concluded or continue on a stand-alone basis in consonance with international standards and FATF guidelines," he said.

India's Expanding Role in Global Anti-Money Laundering Efforts

He added that India's role in global anti-money laundering efforts has expanded, with the country now chairing the ARIN-AP Steering Group and set to host its Annual General Meeting in 2026.

"On the international front, India's engagement in global anti-money laundering efforts has grown significantly. India now chairs the Steering Group of ARIN-AP, the Asia/Pacific Asset Recovery Interagency Network, and will host its Annual General Meeting in 2026," he said.

ED Director Rahul Navin said India is set to host the GlobE Plenary in 2028 and will serve as the focal point for the BRICS asset recovery network in 2026.

"We are also preparing to host the GlobE Plenary in 2028. The Enforcement Directorate will serve as the focal point for the BRICS asset recovery network during India's chairmanship in 2026. These are not merely ceremonial roles -- they reflect India's growing authority and credibility in shaping global AML and CFT standards," he added. (ANI)