Following the eradication of Naxalism in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region, displaced families are returning to villages like Balebeda. They are rebuilding their lives, constructing new homes under the PMAY scheme, and receiving government support.

Eradication of naxalism not just unlocked the opportunities for developmental activities, it simultaneously opened the path for people to return back to their native place once they were displaced due to the maoist violence. After restoration of peace in Bastar region, the victims of naxal violence are now returning to their respective villages and building dream houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

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There was a time when Balebeda village in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh was considered a stronghold of naxals. The fear of naxal violence was so intense that the entire village became deserted as people left behind their fields, homes and childhood memories as they sought refuge in Narayanpur and other areas for years. Now the situation is changing significantly. Today, several families returned back to Balebeda and started construction of houses.

Government Initiatives for Resettlement

"The goal is not merely to bring people back to the village, but to fully repopulate as well as rejuvenate it so that every family can live with dignity and security," said Narayanpur Collector Namrata Jain. She further said that as per the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, naxal-affected families are being resettled in their native villages. Families returning to villages like Balebeda and Garpa are being provided benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. They are building houses in their own villages and are also enthusiastic about resuming farming. A school is being restarted in Balebeda and approval for a new building has been granted. Our effort is to ensure that every returned family receives all essential facilities from the government.

Residents Share Their Stories

"I was born and married in this village, but naxalism toppled our lives. Fearing for our lives, we left the village and moved to Narayanpur. Now, we are receiving funds under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, which is helping us build a concrete house. I have received the first and second instalments," said Rajbati Dadu, a resident of village Balebeda.

Delighted to see her permanent house taking shape at Balebeda, Sonari said that this is not just a house, but the beginning of a secure future. "For the first time, a Collector visited our village. She listened to our grievances regarding water, roads, and electricity. Now we are getting the housing benefit, which will make our lives easier. We have received two installments and the house is under construction. Earlier, we lived in a hut, and the rainy season used to bring immense misery," she added.

Ongoing Progress and Future Needs

According to Raju Ram Dadu, construction of houses for many families has just started. After receiving the first installment, the construction work is progressing rapidly. He has received Rs 40,000 as the first installment and has started building. Once the subsequent installments are released, he will complete the work.

The needs of villagers are not just limited to concrete houses, instead they need clean drinking water, Anganwadi center, a playground, a community hall, and better education facilities, said Raju Ram Usendi. He further elaborated that the entire village has been deserted due to naxalism, but now people are returning back. There is a water shortage and children have to walk two to three kilometers to reach school. We have requested the Collector madam for basic facilities including potable drinking water, anganwadi, playground, and a community hall. Some projects, including hand-pumps for clean drinking water, a playground for children, and the Panchayat building, have commenced. We hope the other works will be completed soon. (ANI)