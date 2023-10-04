ED search at Sanjay Singh's residence linked to his queries about PM Modi and Adani, claims AAP

Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj Jha expressed sadness about the development but noted that it was not surprising. He speculated that such actions might continue until the 2024 elections, given the formal announcements made by PM Modi and Amit Shah.

In the wake of the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) searches at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh's residence in Delhi, the party has claimed that these actions are a response to Singh's persistent questioning of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and industrialist Gautam Adani. The ED is conducting these searches in connection with a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

AAP spokesperson Reena Gupta remarked, "Since Sanjay Singh was continuously raising questions on the issue of PM Modi and Adani, this is the reason why raids are being conducted at his residence." She added, "Nothing was found earlier, nothing will be found today."

Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj Jha expressed sadness about the development but noted that it was not surprising. He speculated that such actions might continue until the 2024 elections, given the formal announcements made by PM Modi and Amit Shah. Jha highlighted recent raids on NewsClick and now on Sanjay Singh.

Singh's father stated that they would cooperate with the probe agency. He said, "The department is doing its work, we will cooperate with them. I will wait for the time when he will get clearance."

The case in question involves allegations that the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22, which granted licenses to liquor traders, allowed cartelization and favored certain dealers who allegedly paid bribes for it. AAP strongly refutes these charges.

These actions against Singh come on the heels of a Delhi court's decision to allow two accused individuals in the case to become approvers. Raghav Magunta, son of YSR Congress Party Lok Sabha MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, and Delhi-based businessman Dinesh Arora were granted permission to turn approver in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.