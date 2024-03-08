ED raids multiple locations in Kolkata over teacher recruitment scam; Know details

The location under scrutiny is the Patharghata Mazar Sharif area in New Town, adjoining Kolkata. Simultaneously, searches are being carried out at the residence of an accountant in the Nagerbazar area, situated in the northern part of the city.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday (March 8) launched a series of searches in Kolkata and its neighboring areas as part of an extensive investigation into the teacher recruitment scam in West Bengal. The ED's five-member team is actively conducting searches at the residence of a former para-teacher, purportedly a close associate of the recently arrested former state education minister, Partha Chatterjee.

The location under scrutiny is the Patharghata Mazar Sharif area in New Town, adjoining Kolkata. Simultaneously, searches are being carried out at the residence of an accountant in the Nagerbazar area, situated in the northern part of the city.

Puducherry comes to halt as bandh protests erupt following 9-year-old's tragic murder

The ED's investigative efforts extend to the Rajarhat area, where searches are being conducted at the residences of various individuals, including businessmen, teachers, and intermediaries believed to be involved in the multi-crore teacher recruitment scam.

These raids are a crucial component of the ED's strategy to trace the flow of money in connection with the scam, which has raised concerns and garnered significant attention.

The teacher recruitment scandal in West Bengal has been a matter of grave concern, prompting law enforcement agencies to take robust action. The ED's proactive approach in conducting searches at key locations underscores the agency's commitment to unraveling the financial intricacies of the scam.

PM Modi presents first-ever 'National Creators Award' in Delhi: See full list of categories (WATCH)