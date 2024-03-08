Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ED raids multiple locations in Kolkata over teacher recruitment scam; Know details

    The location under scrutiny is the Patharghata Mazar Sharif area in New Town, adjoining Kolkata. Simultaneously, searches are being carried out at the residence of an accountant in the Nagerbazar area, situated in the northern part of the city.

    ED raids multiple locations in Kolkata over teacher recruitment scam; Know details AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 8, 2024, 12:59 PM IST

    The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday (March 8) launched a series of searches in Kolkata and its neighboring areas as part of an extensive investigation into the teacher recruitment scam in West Bengal. The ED's five-member team is actively conducting searches at the residence of a former para-teacher, purportedly a close associate of the recently arrested former state education minister, Partha Chatterjee.

    The location under scrutiny is the Patharghata Mazar Sharif area in New Town, adjoining Kolkata. Simultaneously, searches are being carried out at the residence of an accountant in the Nagerbazar area, situated in the northern part of the city.

    Puducherry comes to halt as bandh protests erupt following 9-year-old's tragic murder

    The ED's investigative efforts extend to the Rajarhat area, where searches are being conducted at the residences of various individuals, including businessmen, teachers, and intermediaries believed to be involved in the multi-crore teacher recruitment scam.

    These raids are a crucial component of the ED's strategy to trace the flow of money in connection with the scam, which has raised concerns and garnered significant attention.

    The teacher recruitment scandal in West Bengal has been a matter of grave concern, prompting law enforcement agencies to take robust action. The ED's proactive approach in conducting searches at key locations underscores the agency's commitment to unraveling the financial intricacies of the scam.

    PM Modi presents first-ever 'National Creators Award' in Delhi: See full list of categories (WATCH)

    Last Updated Mar 8, 2024, 12:59 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: AAP's Arvind Kejriwal launches poll campaign, declares party's 9 poll guarantees gcw

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: AAP's Arvind Kejriwal launches poll campaign, declares party's 9 poll guarantees

    Puducherry comes to halt as bandh protests erupt following 9-year-old's tragic murder AJR

    Puducherry comes to halt as bandh protests erupt following 9-year-old's tragic murder

    Kerala: GST commissioner seeks double-decker tax on mild liquor anr

    Kerala: GST commissioner seeks double-decker tax on mild liquor

    PM Modi presents first-ever 'National Creators Award' in Delhi: See full list of categories WaTCH AJR

    PM Modi presents first-ever 'National Creators Award' in Delhi: See full list of categories (WATCH)

    NIA detains four suspected Bellary ISIS Module members in Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case vkp

    BREAKING: NIA detains four suspected Ballari ISIS Module members in Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case

    Recent Stories

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: AAP's Arvind Kejriwal launches poll campaign, declares party's 9 poll guarantees gcw

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: AAP's Arvind Kejriwal launches poll campaign, declares party's 9 poll guarantees

    Outrage over Saudi Arabia robot touching female reporter 'inappropriately' ensues; netizens scream 'pervert' gcw

    Outrage over Saudi Arabia robot touching female reporter 'inappropriately' ensues; netizens scream 'pervert'

    Maha Shivratri 2024: Why is night puja more important on THIS day? anr

    Maha Shivratri 2024: Why is night puja more important on THIS day?

    International Women Day 2024 5 last-minute unique gift ideas RBA

    International Women’s Day 2024: 5 last-minute unique gift ideas

    Nothing Phone 2a vs Nothing Phone 2: Which is a BETTER smartphone for you? gcw

    Nothing Phone 2a vs Nothing Phone 2: Which is a BETTER smartphone for you?

    Recent Videos

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH) AJR

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH) vkp

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya

    Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH] ATG

    'Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Video Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event RBA

    Pregnant Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash (WATCH)

    Video Icon