    ED raids Maharashtra minister Anil Parab's home, other locations in PMLA probe

    After filing a new case under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the federal agency is searching locations in Dapoli, Mumbai, and Pune.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published May 26, 2022, 9:44 AM IST

    The Enforcement Directorate raided multiple locations in Maharashtra on Thursday as part of a money-laundering investigation into state transport minister Anil Parab and others in connection with alleged irregularities in a land deal in the coastal Dapoli area of Ratnagiri district and other charges, the official stated. 

    Locations in Dapoli, Mumbai, and Pune are being searched after the federal agency filed a new case under the Criminal Money Laundering Prevention Act (PMLA).

    Parab (57) is presently the state transport minister and is a three-time Shiv Sena legislator in Maharashtra's legislative council.

    The ED's action stems from allegations that Parab purchased a parcel of land in Dapoli in 2017 for Rs 1 crore but did not register it until 2019. The agency is also looking into some other charges.

    It is alleged that the land was later sold to Sadanand Kadam, a Mumbai-based cable operator, for Rs 1.10 crore in 2020. Between 2017 and 2020, a resort was built on the same property.

    An earlier Income Tax Department investigation claimed that the resort's construction began in 2017 and that over Rs 6 crore was spent in cash on the project.

    The ED has previously questioned Parab in another money laundering case involving former minister Anil Deshmukh.

    Lokayukta Justice V M Kanade dismissed an earlier case against Anil Parab, who was accused of corruption by BJP MLA Mihir Kotecha. The case was dismissed due to a "lack of evidence." Kotecha, on the other hand, claims he was denied "due justice" and intends to file an appeal with the Bombay High Court. The lawsuit is about a tender process worth 250 crore to get Electronic Ticket Issuing Machines for MSRTC buses.

    Last Updated May 26, 2022, 10:29 AM IST
