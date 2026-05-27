The Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project has successfully launched a 45-meter viaduct span over the busy Kalupur flyover in Ahmedabad. The complex erection was completed over three nights to minimize disruption to daily commuters.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project has successfully completed the launching of viaduct over the Kalupur flyover, which is a Railway Over Bridge (ROB) over the Sabarmati-Mumbai main line (Western Railways) in Amdavad district.

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According to an official release, the viaduct runs parallel to the existing railway line, and the launching over the flyover was completed on Monday. The work involved launching a 45-meter-long bridge using the Span-by-Span (SBS) method.

Key Bridge Specifications

Salient features of the bridge include 45 m length of span over the flyover, 19.5 m of viaduct (ground to rail level), 19 segments and 1200 MT weight of span.

Execution and Traffic Management

The Kalupur flyover is one of Amdavad's busiest two-lane flyovers, serving as an important connectivity route between Shahibaug, Asarwa, and Kalupur, and is used daily by thousands of commuters, the release stated.

The span erection activities were carefully planned and executed under a controlled night block schedule. Complete closure of entry and exit points within the work zone was enforced during night hours from 00:00 hrs to 06:00 hrs, while normal traffic movement beneath the flyover was restored during daytime. Necessary night traffic block permission was obtained from the Ahmedabad Traffic Department for the period from 22nd to 25th May 2026. Within this limited block duration, all major activities, including auto-launching, segment transportation, span erection, dry matching, and glueing, were completed successfully in three nights.

To further reduce inconvenience to the public, necessary safety and traffic management measures were implemented, including proper barricading, traffic diversion signage, advance public information regarding route diversions, deployment of adequate traffic marshals during day and night shifts, and sufficient lighting arrangements during nighttime operations, the release noted.

Overall Project Progress in Ahmedabad

Mumbai Ahmedabad Bullet Train corridor is passing over 31 crossings in Ahmedabad district which includes IR crossing (8 Nos.), road flyover, road, road underpass, canal (16 Nos.), one (01) river bridge crossing at Sabarmati River and six (06) steel bridges. Out of this, work on 23 crossings has already been completed. (ANI)