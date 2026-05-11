The Enforcement Directorate opposed Jacqueline Fernandes' plea to turn approver in the Rs 200 cr money laundering case. The ED told the Patiala House Court that she was a significant beneficiary and her conduct during the probe was not proper.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday filed its reply in Patiala House Court opposing the application of Actor Jacqueline Fernandes seeking permission to turn approver. Jacqueline Fernandes had moved an application for turning approver in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case linked with Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

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ED Opposes Plea, Cites 'Significant' Role

ED opposed the application, saying that her conduct during the investigation was not proper and that there was sufficient material against her. The agency said that in the present case, Jacqueline's role is not that of a minor participant, but that of a significant beneficiary of the "proceeds of crime" and an active participant in the money laundering scheme under PMLA, 2002. "Granting her the position of an Approver in the present case would be a miscarriage of justice and would undermine the gravity of the offence she has committed."

It is the right of the agency to make any accsued an approver. They are opposing the application, the ED said. It said that the application is an abuse of the process of law. Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Prashant Sharma has sought the response of counsel for Jacqueline by tomorrow, 4 PM. Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandes sought the court's permission to turn approver in the money laundering case.

Allegations of Non-Cooperation and Conscious Association

In its reply, the ED said that Jacqueline remained in regular and sustained contact with Sukesh Chandrashekhar, even after having knowledge of his criminal antecedents, who carefully arranged all benefits, gifts and articles for the Applicant out of the "proceeds of crime" involved in the offence of money laundering. This consistent interaction through numerous ways of communication and receipt of benefits negates any claim of being an "unwitting victim", as underlined by the Applicant in the present application, and instead highlights her conscious association with the main perpetrator and with the illicit gains, the ED said

It is further said that her conduct during the investigation has been far from cooperative, as she consistently failed to make full and truthful disclosures in her statements recorded under Section 50 of the PMLA on 30.08.2021, 20.10.2021, 08.12.2021, 20.05.2022 and 27.06.2022. Her statements were evasive, contradictory, and incomplete, requiring repeated confrontations with evidence gathered, the ED said.

The Investigation Agency said that Jacqueline initially withheld or denied material facts relating to cash transactions with Advaita Kala, receipt of costly gifts and luxury articles, funds transferred to the bank accounts her association with Pinki Irani and others. "This deliberate concealment of facts and non-cooperation undermines the very essence of the approver scheme under law, which mandates a full and true disclosure."

It is also said that Jacqueline was well aware of the criminal antecedents of the main accused, ie, criminal background, she chose to continue her association and accept valuable benefits, possess, receive, use and enjoy the "proceeds of crime" for herself and her family members, thereby demonstrating a conscious disregard for the source of funds and actively participating in the laundering process. Her claim of being a "victim" is therefore self-serving and contrary to the evidence on record.

Legal Context and Previous Petitions

The ED said that the Applicant's claim of being a "cooperating witness" in the predicate offence or her statement under Section 164 Cr.P.C. recorded on 02.01.2023 before Spl. Court, PHC, Delhi, does not absolve her of her culpability in the distinct offence of money laundering under the PMLA, 2002. The offence of money laundering is independent of the predicate offence, and her role in the latter is clearly established.

The Delhi High Court dismissed her petition seeking quashing of the present ECIR and the 2nd Supplementary Complaint of 17.08.2022 arraigning her as an accused on 03.07.2025. The said dismissal was challenged before the Supreme Court. However, the said challenge was dismissed on 22.09.2025.

Courtroom Proceedings

The Patiala house court on April 17 issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on a plea of Actor Jacqueline Fernandes seeking permission to turn approver in a Rs 200 money laundering case linked with Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Jacqueline Fernandes is an accused in a money laundering case linked to Sukesh Chandrasekhar. It is alleged that the actor recieved gifts from Sukesh Chandrasekhar out of alleged proceeds of crime.

Jacqueline Fernandes filed an application through advocates Ashish Batra for turning approver. During the hearing, Advocate SPM Tripathi, counsel for accsued Sunder Bora, was present and had submitted that the notice should be issued to all Accused persons as 18 out of 22 accused have argued on the charge. SPP Atul Tripathi had opposed the submissions and said that this is a matter between the applicant, the investigation agency, and the court. Other accsued have no right to get a notice. Advocate SPM Tripathi had rebutted and said that this case is at the post cognisance stage and arguements on the charge are going on. There are legal provisions which entitled the Accused persons to get notice and to respond.

Earlier, her counsel had mentioned that she wanted to be an approver. Thereafter, she filed a representation before the ED. An application was filed in the court, which was heard by the court. The money laundering case is at the stage of arguements of charge, and Jacqueline Fernandes is to argue on the charge. Meanwhile, she has moved an application to turn approver. Her counsel said that she is ready and willing to turn approver and to cooperate with the investigation. (ANI)