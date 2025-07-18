The Enforcement Directorate arrested Chaitanya Baghel, son of former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, in connection with an alleged multi-crore liquor scam.

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 18 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate on Friday arrested former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's son Chaitanya Baghel in connection with the ongoing investigation into the alleged multi-crore liquor scam in the state, officials confirmed.



The action comes a few hours after the agency carried out raids at Chaitanya's residence in Chhattisgarh. The searches were part of the agency's broader crackdown on suspected money laundering and irregularities linked to the multi-crore scam.



Following the raids, Bhupesh Baghel's office posted on X,"ED has arrived. Today is the last day of the Assembly session. The issue of trees being cut in Tamnar for Adani was supposed to be raised today. "Saheb" has sent the ED to the Bhilai residence."

Rs 30 Lakh Recovered in Earlier Searches

The move comes months after the agency in March this year seized Rs 30 lakh recovered from the residence of Bhupesh Bhupesh Baghel and his son Chaitanya.



The amount was recovered during day-long search operation conducted at a total of 14 locations across Chhattisgarh in the case pertains to alleged irregularities in the liquor trade in Chhattisgarh, involving suspected illegal commissions and money laundering.



ED has gathered that Chaitanya Baghel is also "recipient of proceeds of crime generated from the liquor scam wherein total proceeds of crime is around Rs 2,161 crore siphoned off through various schemes."

ED Alleges Cartel of Officials, Politicians, and Liquor Traders

Reacting to the then raid Bhupesh Baghel's office posted on 'X', saying, "When the false case going on for seven years was dismissed in the court, today the guests of ED have entered the Bhilai residence of former Chief Minister and Congress General Secretary Bhupesh Baghel this morning. If someone is trying to stop Congress in Punjab through this conspiracy, then it is a misunderstanding."



The ED has alleged that a cartel of government officials, politicians, and liquor businessmen ran a scheme that illegally collected around Rs 2,161 crore from the sale of liquor in the state between 2019 and 2022. The alleged scam involved manipulation of the liquor supply chain, where a cartel controlled the sale and distribution of alcohol through government-run shops.



A portion of liquor sold was not accounted for in official records, and bribes were allegedly collected from suppliers to allow its sale outside the legal system.



The investigation is based on an earlier Income Tax Department report, which flagged irregularities in the liquor trade.



Earlier, the ED had arrested several key accused, including IAS officer Anil Tuteja and liquor businessman Anwar Dhebar, brother of Raipur's mayor.



The agency has earlier conducted multiple raids, including on politicians and bureaucrats linked to the previous Congress-led government in Chhattisgarh. (ANI)