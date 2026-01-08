The ED accused West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee of entering I-PAC director Prateek Jain's home during a search, taking away documents and electronic devices. The agency claims this obstructed its PMLA investigation into a coal smuggling case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of entering the residential premises of Prateek Jain, the director of top political consultancy group I-PAC, during its ongoing search operation in Kolkata and taking away "key evidences" including physical documents and electronic devices.

ED Alleges Obstruction, Removal of Evidence

In a statement, the ED said, search proceedings were being conducted by its team in a peaceful and professional manner till the arrival of West Bengal Chief Minister along with a large number of police officials. "Banerjee entered the residential premises of Prateek Jain, and took away key evidence, including physical documents and electronic devices," reads the ED statement.

"The CM's convoy then proceeded to I-PAC's office premises, from where Ms Banerjee, her aides, and the state police personnel forcibly removed physical documents and electronic evidence. The actions have resulted in obstruction in ongoing investigation and proceedings under the PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act)," said the ED.

The agency further clarified that "the search is evidence-based and is not targeted at any political establishment." "No party office has been searched. The search is not linked to any elections and is part of a regular crackdown on money laundering. The search is conducted strictly in accordance with established legal safeguards," said the ED, following high drama that erupted following West Bengal CM's action.

Background of the Investigation

The agency also mentioned that the search was based on the Central Bureau of Investigation's Kolkata unit's FIR No. RC0102020A0022 dated November 27, 2020, against Anup Majee and others, for which the ED had recorded Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) vide ECIR/17/HIU/2020 dated November 28, 2020.

Coal Smuggling and Hawala Links

During the investigation, ED said, it was revealed that the coal smuggling syndicate led by Anup Majee used to steal and illegally excavate coal from ECL leasehold areas of West Bengal. "Thereafter, this coal was sold at various factories and plants located in Bankura, Bardhaman, Purulia and other districts of West Bengal. Investigation revealed that a large part of this coal was sold to Shakambhari Group of companies," it said.

"Investigation revealed a link with Hawala operators as well. Multiple pieces of evidence, including statements of various persons, confirmed the hawala nexus. Investigation revealed that one hawala operator linked to layering of proceeds of crime of coal smuggling had facilitated transactions of Tens of Crores of Rupees to Indian Pac Consulting Private Limited."

It further said the persons linked to the generation of coal smuggling proceeds, hawala operators and handlers are covered in the PMLA search on January 8, 2026 "I-PAC is also one of the entities linked to Hawala money. During today's action, six premises in West Bengal and four premises in Delhi are covered."

Police Presence During Search

During the search, the agency also mentioned that the Deputy Commissioner of Police, South Kolkata and officer in charge of Sarani Police Station came to one of the premises along with one personnel to verify the identity of the officials. "The Commissioner of Police, Kolkata, also entered the premises shortly thereafter, along with several officers of Kolkata Police. They were briefed about the proceedings by the Authorised Officer, who also showed them his identity card," added the agency.

ED Moves Calcutta High Court

Meanwhile, it is also learnt that the ED moved the Calcutta High Court, alleging illegal interference during its search operations. The matter is learnt to be scheduled to be heard by Justice Suvra Ghosh on Friday in the Kolkata High Court. As per sources, ED has also filed a case citing obstruction and hindrance to the investigation during the raids. (ANI)