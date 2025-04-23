World leaders, including UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, expressed condolences to India following the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

London: Leaders from around the world offered condolences to India following a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the terrorist attack in Kashmir "utterly devastating" and said that his thoughts were with those affected by the attack and the people of India.

"The horrific terrorist attack in Kashmir today is utterly devastating. My thoughts are with those affected, their loved ones, and the people of India," Starmer posted on X.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz condemned the terrorist attack against tourists in Pahalgam. He offered condolences to the people of India and wished speedy recovery for all the people injured in the attack.

In a post on X, Scholz wrote, "We strongly condemn the heinous terrorist attack against tourists in Pahalgam. Our thoughts are with the families of the victims and we wish a speedy recovery for all the injured. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the people of India."

The Danish Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen, offered support to India and condemned all acts of terrorism. She also extended condolences to the victims of the attack and their families.

"PM Mette Frederiksen: "Terrible news from Pahalgam. Denmark stands with India and strongly condemns all acts of terrorism. Our condolences to the victims of the attack and their families and loved ones," Denmark PM's office wrote on X.

Guyana President Irfaan Ali expressed sadness to learn about the terrorist attack in Kashmir. He condemned the brutal attack and stressed that the "heinous act of violence" is a tragic reminder of the devastating impact of extremism. He expressed confidence that those behind the attack will be brought to justice.

"I am deeply saddened to learn about the recent terrorist attack in Kashmir that has left scores dead and many more injured. This heinous act of violence is a tragic reminder of the devastating impact of extremism. I unequivocally condemn this brutal attack, which serves no purpose other than to instill fear and suffering. Violence is never a solution; it only perpetuates a cycle of pain and loss. We must strive for peace and understanding, working together to build a future free from such atrocities," Irfaan Ali posted on X.

"Please convey my heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of those who have lost their lives in this tragedy. They are in my thoughts during this incredibly difficult time. Let us all stand together against such acts of violence and commit ourselves to fostering a culture of peace and compassion. I am confident that those responsible for this horrific attack will be brought to justice. With deepest sympathy," he added.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed Europe's support for India. She expressed confidence that the spirit of India is "unbreakable" and will stand strong in this ordeal.

"The vile terror attack in Pahalgam today stole so many innocent lives. My deepest condolences to @narendramodi and every Indian heart grieving today. Yet I know that India's spirit is unbreakable. You will stand strong in this ordeal. And Europe will stand with you," Ursula von der Leyen posted on X.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese condemned the terrorist attack on civilians in Jammu and Kashmir and said that there is no justification for violence.

In a post on X, Albanese wrote, "I am shocked by the horrific terror attack on innocent civilians in Jammu and Kashmir overnight. There is no justification for this violence and Australia condemns it. Our hearts go out to the injured, to those mourning loved ones and to everyone in Australia touched by this terrible news."

In a post on X, Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong stated, "My thoughts are with all those affected by the horrific terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir."

Indian-origin entrepreneur and Republican leader Vivek Ramaswamy offered condolences to the families of the victims.

In a post on X, he stated, "This was a horrific attack. We extend our condolences to the families of those who died & our prayers for those who were injured to recover quickly."

New Zealand's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Winston Peters, condemned the terrorist attack in Kashmir and offered support to India at this difficult time.

"New Zealand strongly condemns the terrorist attack in Kashmir. We send our deepest condolences to the victims, their families, and to the Indian people. We stand with our Indian friends at this difficult time," Peters posted on X.

Estonia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Margus Tsahkna, condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. He stated that Estonia stands against all forms of terrorism & violence against innocent civilians.

"I strongly condemn the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir. Our thoughts are with the victims & their loved ones. Estonia stands against all forms of terrorism & violence against innocent civilians," Tsahkna posted on X.

Cyprus Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir and expressed full solidarity with the people of India.

Taking to X, the Cyprus Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated, "Cyprus unequivocally condemns the heinous #Pahalgamterroristattack in #Jammu and #Kashmir. We express our full solidarity to the Government and the people of #India. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims and all those injured."

The Ukrainian Embassy in India expressed concern over the attack on tourists in Pahalgam and said that the perpetrators should be held accountable.

"Ukraine is deeply concerned over the attack on tourists at Pahalgam, J&K, . We endure the loss of life from terrorism daily and firmly condemn terrorism in all its forms. When innocent people are murdered, it brings unbearable pain. The perpetrators should be held accountable," the Ukrainian Embassy posted on X.

UAE's Ambassador to India, Abdulnasser Alshaali, offered condolences to the victims of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam and prayed for the swift recovery of those injured in the attack

"My most sincere condolences to the victims of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. My thoughts are with the people of India. I pray for the swift and full recovery of the injured," Alshaali said in a post on X.

Sri Lanka's Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam and offered condolences to the families of the victims. It expressed solidarity with Government and people of India in the fight against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

In a post on X, Sri Lanka's Ministry of Foreign "Sri Lanka strongly condemns the heinous terrorist attack that took place in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir today. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to those injured."

"Sri Lanka stands in firm solidarity with the Government and people of India in the fight against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. We reiterate our unwavering commitment to regional peace and security," it added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday chaired a high-level security meeting with all the agencies following the Pahalgam terror attack. Home Minister reached Srinagar in the evening for the security review meeting.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also briefed the Union Home Minister over Pahalgam terrorist attack. LG Manoj Sinha and other high-level officials also present at the meeting.

The Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police have launched a search operation in the general area of Baisran, Pahalgam, Anantnag, to nab the perpetrators of the attack. Candle marches were held at several places in Jammu and Kashmir by local people against the terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman cut short their visit to foreign nations in the wake of the terror attack in Pahalgam.