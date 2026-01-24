Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar announced the nationwide expansion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) for 'pure electoral rolls', citing its success in Bihar. The ECI also launched new apps and voter convenience initiatives.

Nationwide Rollout for 'Pure Electoral Rolls'

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar announced on January 23 that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls will soon be rolled out across all remaining states, marking a significant step toward ensuring the accuracy and integrity of India's voter database. Speaking on the eve of the 16th National Voters' Day, Kumar highlighted the success of the SIR initiative, which aims to create "pure electoral rolls" by including every eligible voter while removing ineligible names from the voter lists.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Encouraging Results from Bihar

The SIR exercise has already been successfully completed in Bihar and is currently underway in 12 states and union territories. The Bihar experience proved particularly encouraging, with Kumar noting that "not a single appeal was filed against the final electoral roll, establishing its sanctity and credibility."

Elections conducted following Bihar's SIR proved historic, recording the highest voter turnout since 1951 at 67.13 per cent. Women voters registered an unprecedented participation rate of 71.78 per cent, the CEC said.

Key Achievements and Innovations

The Election Commission celebrated 2025 as a year of significant achievements and innovations. Among the approximately 30 major initiatives undertaken were capacity-building programs that trained more than 5,000 Booth Level Officers and supervisors from various states at the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management in New Delhi. Other key initiatives included the launch of the ECINet App, which consolidates all elector services on a single digital platform, the introduction of mobile deposit facilities at polling stations, and a decision to cap the maximum number of electors per polling station at 1,200 for voter convenience.

Global Leadership in Electoral Management

Kumar also highlighted India's growing global leadership in electoral management. The country has been entrusted with the Chairship of International IDEA, and from January 21-23, the Election Commission organised what it described as the world's largest international conference on election management, attended by heads and senior officials from election bodies in over 70 countries.

A Special Appeal to Young Voters

In his message, the CEC made a special appeal to young voters, urging them to combat misinformation and disinformation by staying informed about electoral processes. He announced that the Commission will launch a dedicated youth-centric program this year to provide young citizens with a clear understanding of the electoral process.

"The first step in the service of the nation is voting," Kumar said, calling on every citizen who has attained 18 years of age to enrol as an elector and exercise their right to vote.

Celebrating National Voters' Day

The Election Commission of India was established on January 25, 1950, a day before Republic Day. National Voters' Day has been observed annually on this date since 2011 to mark the foundation day of the Commission and encourage young voters to participate in the political process. (AN)