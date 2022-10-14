Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Himachal Pradesh election on November 12; counting of votes on December 8

    Over 55 lakh voters are eligible to participate in the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections. Out of the 1.86 lakh first-time voters, 1184 voters are above 100 years of age, while over 1.22 lakh are aged over 80.

    The Election Commission on Friday announced the schedule for the assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh at a media briefing. The election to the 68-member assembly will be held in one phase.

    Date of Issue of Notification: October 17
    Last date of making nomination: October 25
    Date of Scrutiny: October 27
    Last date of withdrawal: October 29
    Date of Poll: November 12
    Date of Counting: December 8

    Himachal Pradesh Assembly: 68 seats
    Current seat position: BJP-43, Congress-22

    The Election Commission, however, did not announce the dates of the Gujarat assembly elections. Asked why the election was not being held simultaneously in Gujarat, CEC Rajiv Kumar said that the poll body weighed on issues, including the weather in Himachal Pradesh, given the possibility of snowfall. He further said that the EC had followed the convention followed last time.

    Over 55 lakh voters are eligible to participate in the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections. Out of the 1.86 lakh first-time voters, 1184 voters are above 100 years of age, while over 1.22 lakh are aged over 80. Urging people's participation in the election process, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that an efficient government can be formed with the participation of the voters and the right use of the vote.

    The term of the Himachal Pradesh assembly ends on January 8, 2023. The Commission had recently reviewed the poll preparedness in the state recently. The state has seen a bipolar contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress. However, the entry of Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party has turned the contest into a triangular one.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has recently visited the election-bound state to inaugurate and lay foundation stone projects worth crores and address public gatherings. He will be revisiting Himachal Pradesh on October 18 and 19, where he is to inaugurate more projects. With the Election Commission coming out with the poll schedule, Himachal Pradesh is now officially in election mode. 

