The Election Commission has finalized preparations for the May 4 counting day for assembly elections in five states. Security is heightened in Kolkata, while Tamil Nadu implements a three-tier security system and QR-code-based entry for the process.

The Election Commission on Sunday said that all preparations have been completed for the counting day scheduled on May 4 at the designated centre for Mekhliganj Assembly Constituency under Coochbehar district in West Bengal. Results of the Assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry will be announced tomorrow.

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In a post on X, the Election Commission stated, "All Set for Counting Day. Counting arrangements are all set at Mekhliganj Higher Secondary School, the designated counting centre for 1-Mekhliganj AC under Coochbehar district." All Set for Counting Day ✨ Counting arrangements are all set at Mekhliganj Higher Secondary School, the designated counting centre for 1–Mekhliganj AC under Coochbehar district#ECI #AssemblyElections2026 pic.twitter.com/SxO6N2hZDM — Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) May 3, 2026

West Bengal Gears Up Amid Tight Security

Ahead of the result day of the West Bengal assembly elections, security was heightened outside several strongrooms in Kolkata. Heavy force was deployed outside the strongrooms in Kolkata, which included Sakhawat Memorial Government Girls' High School in Bhabanipur, Netaji Indoor Stadium, and several others. Apart from managing the security of strongrooms, the security was also increased outside the Chief Electoral Officer's office and the Falta assembly constituency, where locals protested alleged threats and beatings by TMC leaders on Saturday.

The EC has directed repolling in all 285 polling stations, including auxiliary polling stations, in the Falta assembly seat between 7 AM and 6 PM on May 21. Counting of votes will take place on May 24.

Elaborate Arrangements in Tamil Nadu

Meanwhile, the EC has put in place a three-tier security arrangement along with a QR code-based entry system to ensure smooth and secure counting of votes for the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026, Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik said.

According to the Commission, a 100-metre security perimeter has been set up around each counting centre as the outermost layer, with police deployed to verify identity and conduct frisking. The second layer at entry gates will be secured by State Armed Police, while Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will guard counting halls and EVM strong rooms as the innermost layer. A total of 65 CAPF companies have been deployed across centres.

New QR Code System Introduced

For the first time, the ECI has introduced a QR code-based Photo Identity Card system through ECINET to prevent unauthorised access. The system will be mandatory for all authorised personnel, including officials, candidates, agents, and staff.

Counting will begin at 8:00 am with postal ballots, followed by EVM counting at 8:30 am, with results updated in real time on ECINET and the official portal. (ANI)