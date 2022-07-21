NCP chief Sharad Pawar dissolves all party cells, departments after MVA collapse

The decision comes as the Shiv Sena and the NCP are in disarray following the BJP-backed rebellion, with many leaders offering their own explanations for the fall of the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government.

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar dissolved all national-level departments and cells of his political party with immediate effect on Wednesday, seemingly reorganising the party in the aftermath of the collapse of Maharashtra's Maha Vikas Aghadi government. NCP was a former ally of the ruling coalition.

NCP leader Praful Patel on Wednesday tweeted, "With the approval of our National President, Hon'ble Shri Sharad Pawar Saheb, all National level Departments and Cells of @NCPspeaks, excluding the Nationalist Women's Congress, Nationalist Youth Congress, and Nationalist Students Congress, are dissolved with immediate effect." Furthermore, the decision does not apply to Maharashtra or any other state unit.

The decision comes as the Shiv Sena and the NCP are in disarray following the BJP-backed rebellion, with many leaders offering their own explanations for the fall of the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government.

While commenting on the same, Union minister Ramdas Athawale blamed Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut for the party's split, saying Sanjay Raut insisted on an alliance with the NCP. "Sanjay Raut, not Sharad Pawar, was the one who brought the Shiv Sena to its knees. Uddhav Thackeray chose the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) solely at the request of Sanjay Raut," Athawale commented.

Athawale added that if Shiv Sena and NCP had not come together, Maha Vikas Aghadi would not have been formed, and thus the BJP and Shiv Sena would have formed the government in Maharashtra, he explained.

Commenting on the same issue, former Maharashtra minister Ramdas Kadam claimed that NCP chief Sharad Pawar was responsible for the Shiv Sena's split. He said that the Shiv Sena chief's son sitting with NCP and Congress ministers was unacceptable. Kadam remarked that Sena would not have even 10 MLAs if Eknath Shinde had not taken this step.

Kadam also added that he worked for the party for 52 years before being fired. And he will express gratitude to the MLAs who accompanied Eknath Shinde.

