Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NCP chief Sharad Pawar dissolves all party cells, departments after MVA collapse

    The decision comes as the Shiv Sena and the NCP are in disarray following the BJP-backed rebellion, with many leaders offering their own explanations for the fall of the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government.

    NCP chief Sharad Pawar dissolves all NCP cells, departments after MVA collapse - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Jul 21, 2022, 12:29 PM IST

    Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar dissolved all national-level departments and cells of his political party with immediate effect on Wednesday, seemingly reorganising the party in the aftermath of the collapse of Maharashtra's Maha Vikas Aghadi government. NCP was a former ally of the ruling coalition. 

    NCP leader Praful Patel on Wednesday tweeted, "With the approval of our National President, Hon'ble Shri Sharad Pawar Saheb, all National level Departments and Cells of @NCPspeaks, excluding the Nationalist Women's Congress, Nationalist Youth Congress, and Nationalist Students Congress, are dissolved with immediate effect." Furthermore, the decision does not apply to Maharashtra or any other state unit.

     

    The decision comes as the Shiv Sena and the NCP are in disarray following the BJP-backed rebellion, with many leaders offering their own explanations for the fall of the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government.

    While commenting on the same, Union minister Ramdas Athawale blamed Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut for the party's split, saying Sanjay Raut insisted on an alliance with the NCP. "Sanjay Raut, not Sharad Pawar, was the one who brought the Shiv Sena to its knees. Uddhav Thackeray chose the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) solely at the request of Sanjay Raut," Athawale commented.

    Athawale added that if Shiv Sena and NCP had not come together, Maha Vikas Aghadi would not have been formed, and thus the BJP and Shiv Sena would have formed the government in Maharashtra, he explained. 

    Commenting on the same issue, former Maharashtra minister Ramdas Kadam claimed that NCP chief Sharad Pawar was responsible for the Shiv Sena's split. He said that the Shiv Sena chief's son sitting with NCP and Congress ministers was unacceptable. Kadam remarked that Sena would not have even 10 MLAs if Eknath Shinde had not taken this step.

    Kadam also added that he worked for the party for 52 years before being fired. And he will express gratitude to the MLAs who accompanied Eknath Shinde.

    Also Read: Shiv Sena's internal matter, Uddhav Thackeray will resolve: Sharad Pawar after Eknath Shinde rebellion

    Also Read: Presidential Election 2022: Ahead of opposition meet, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee meets Sharad Pawar

    Also Read: Politician is responsible for the consequences: NCP's Sharad Pawar over hate speech

    Last Updated Jul 21, 2022, 12:33 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Opposition rallies behind Sonia Gandhi; says leaders being deliberately targeted

    Opposition rallies behind Sonia Gandhi; says leaders being deliberately targeted

    NEET exam innerwear row: Kerala Police arrests 2 more persons

    NEET exam innerwear row: Kerala Police arrests 2 more persons

    Presidential election vote counting today 10 updates - adt

    Presidential election vote counting today | 10 updates

    National Herald case: ED set to quiz Sonia Gandhi; Congress to hit the streets again

    National Herald case: ED set to quiz Sonia Gandhi; Congress to hit the streets again

    Fire onboard aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya off Karwar

    Fire onboard aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya off Karwar

    Recent Stories

    Bruno Fernandes on Cristiano Ronaldo: Do not know what's going on in his head-ayh

    Bruno Fernandes on Cristiano Ronaldo: 'Don't know what's going on in his head'

    Here is how netizens reacted after Microsoft Teams suffers major outage globally gcw

    Here's how netizens reacted after Microsoft Teams suffers major outage globally

    Ukraine war: Decoding why Moscow could go nuclear over Kyiv's threats to Crimea snt

    Ukraine war: Decoding why Moscow could go nuclear over Kyiv's threats to Crimea

    Vivo T1x powered with 18W charging speed dual rear camera launched Details here gcw

    Vivo T1x powered with 18W charging speed, dual rear camera launched; Details here

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu beats Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif to become No.1 actress RBA

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu beats Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif to become No.1 actress

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Backward castes who fought for Independence snt

    India@75: Backward castes who fought for Independence

    Video Icon
    Video Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video: Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video Icon
    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Video Icon
    Congress MPs stage protest with curd packets inside Rajya Sabha

    Congress MPs stage protest with curd packets inside Rajya Sabha

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Jamnalal Bajaj, the industrialist who fought for India's freedom

    India@75: Jamnalal Bajaj, the industrialist who fought for India's freedom

    Video Icon