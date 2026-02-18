EASA suspended VSR Ventures' authorisation after a Learjet 45XR accident at Mumbai Airport in 2023. The final report is pending. This comes as Ajit Pawar's son demands a probe into the airline after the Deputy CM's death in a separate crash.

EASA Suspends VSR Ventures Over 2023 Crash

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) suspended the Third Country Operator (TCO) authorisation for VSR Ventures after a Learjet 45XR accident in 2023. According to the DGCA, a Learjet 45 aircraft operated by VSR Ventures Pvt Ltd, met with an accident on 14 September 2023 at Mumbai Airport.

Details of Mumbai Runway Excursion

In 2023, a VSR Ventures Learjet 45 aircraft, VT-DBL, on a flight from Visakhapatnam to Mumbai, was involved in a runway excursion (veer off) while landing on runway 27 at Mumbai airport. The aircraft had earlier taken off from Visakhapatnam Airport and while landing at Mumbai Airport on Runway 27, continuously drifted to the right of the runway and crash landed on the shoulder at the intersection of Taxiways W and N.

There were 2 crew members and 6 passengers on board. The co-pilot suffered serious injuries while the Pilot-in-Command (PIC) and the 6 passengers sustained minor injuries. The aircraft was destroyed in the accident.

To date, the investigation team has prepared only a preliminary report on the accident. Even after 2.5 years, the final report has not yet been submitted.

Probe Demanded After Ajit Pawar's Fatal Crash

After Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's death in the Baramati plane crash, his son Jay Pawar commented for the first time that black boxes in the aircraft accident cannot be easily destroyed. The people of Maharashtra have the right to know the complete, transparent and undeniable truth about this tragic incident that has shaken their hearts. Pawar called for an immediate suspension of VSR's flight operations and demanded a comprehensive, impartial investigation into potential serious irregularities in the maintenance of the airline's aircraft.

Ajit Pawar and four others died on the morning of January 28 after the aircraft carrying him crashed while attempting to land at the Baramati airport in Pune district. (ANI)