    Earthquake of magnitude 5.0 hits Nicobar islands region; second jolt in 2023

    An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale hit the Portblair region of the Andaman and Nicobar islands at around 5:07 am today.
     

    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 6, 2023, 9:25 AM IST

    An earthquake of 5.0 magnitude hit the Nicobar Islands region on Monday morning. The area was shaken at 5 am by the earthquake, which occurred at a depth of 10 km, according to the National Centre of Seismology (NCS).

    “Earthquake of Magnitude:5.0, Occurred on 06-03-2023, 05:07:16 IST, Lat: 7.97 and Long: 91.65, Depth: 10 Km,` Location: Nicobar islands region," NCS tweeted.

    The tremors were felt in two countries- India and Indonesia. The quake shook 208 km from Perka, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, stated earthquake.usgs.gov.

    This is the second earthquake that rocked the area this year. Previous to that, in January, an earthquake with a Richter Scale value of 4.9 occurred close to the Andaman Sea. According to the NCS, the tremor occurred at a depth of 77 Km. The Andaman and Nicobar islands experienced 22 earthquakes in a 24-hour period last year, with magnitudes varying from 3.8 to 5.0.

    Prior to that, in a period of 24 hours the previous year, the islands experienced 22 aftershocks, varying in size from 3.8 to 5.0.

    Last Updated Mar 6, 2023, 9:27 AM IST
