DYFI activists clashed with police in Kochi during a protest against the UDF government's new beverage tax. Meanwhile, an SFI march in Thiruvananthapuram against fee hikes was met with police water cannons, escalating tensions in the state.

DYFI Protests Beverage Tax in Kochi

The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) staged a march towards the Kanayannur Taluk Office on Wednesday, opposing the recent new taxation proposals on low-alcohol beverages brought by the United Democratic Front (UDF) government. Tension prevailed in Kochi after the protest escalated when the DYFI clashed with police personnel deployed to maintain order during the demonstration.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

State Cracks Down on Narcotics Amid Rising Cases

This comes amidst the government's broader focus on strengthening law enforcement and public safety, including the intensified "Operation Toofan" aimed at eradicating narcotics from the state. The launch of the anti-narcotics drive comes amid growing concerns over the sharp rise in drug-related cases in Keralam.

According to police data, 36,314 cases were registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in 2025, a significant increase from 27,530 cases recorded in 2024. The trend reflects a broader challenge faced by the state in recent years. Data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) showed that Keralam recorded the highest number of NDPS cases in the country in 2023, with 30,697 cases registered. Ahead of the launch, Kerala Police had appealed for public participation in the campaign.

Minister Clarifies Stance on Liquor Policy

On Monday, Keralam Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala clarified that the state government has yet to reach any formal decision regarding its liquor policy. Speaking to reporters, the Minister addressed ongoing speculation surrounding the administration's stance on alcohol regulation. While maintaining that the matter remains under consideration, he provided a personal note on the issue, stating, "Personally, I have no interest in alcohol."

SFI Protests Fee Hikes in Thiruvananthapuram

Meanwhile in Thiruvananthapuram, the Students Federation of India (SFI) also held a protest march to Keralam Secretariat demanding the withdrawal of the fee hike in Co-operative Academy of Professional Education (CAPE) and Institute of Human Resources Development (IHRD) colleges. The protest turned tense after police stopped the march near the Secretariat premises, using water cannons to disperse the agitators and prevent them from advancing further. (ANI)