Jannayak Janata Party chief Dushyant Chautala, along with his father Ajay Singh, paid tribute to former Deputy PM Chaudhary Devi Lal on his death anniversary, hailing him as a principled leader who dedicated his life to the nation's welfare.

Jannayak Janata Party chief and former Haryana Deputy CM, Dushyant Chautala, along with his father Ajay Singh Chautala, paid tribute to ex-India Deputy PM Chaudhary Devi Lal at the Chaudhary Devi Lal Memorial in the national capital on his death anniversary.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

'Messiah of Farmers': Tributes Pour In

Speaking to reporters, Dushyant Chautala said that Devi Lal dedicated his life to the nation and never hesitated in taking a decision in favour of the country. "I believe that the life he lived, whether it was fighting for the independence of this country, or going to the Legislative Assembly after that... he dedicated his entire life in such a way that when it came to principles and any step had to be taken for the welfare of the country, he never hesitated. I believe that we can learn from him," he said.

Earlier in an 'X' post, Dushyant Chautala described Chaudhary Devi Lal as a "messiah of farmers" and paid homage to the former India Deputy PM "The Messiah of Farmers and Workers, the Symbol of Simplicity, Our Ideal, the Former Deputy Prime Minister of the Country and the Architect of Haryana, People's Leader Jat Tau Chaudhary Devi Lal Ji - on his death anniversary, I offer him millions of salutations," he wrote on 'X'.

Jannayak Janata Party leader Ajay Chautala stated that the youth should walk on the path indicated by Devi Lal, adding that it should be the resolve taken by everyone on his death anniversary. "On his death anniversary, every year we all pay tribute to him in this manner and resolve to follow the path he showed. The new generation should walk on the path he indicated and move forward--this is the resolve we should take on this death anniversary," Chautala told reporters.

Remembering Chaudhary Devi Lal, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini called him as a true architect of modern Haryana. "On the death anniversary of Chaudhary Devi Lal Ji, former Deputy Prime Minister of India and former Chief Minister of Haryana, the messiah of farmers and great freedom fighter, humble tribute to him. His contribution as the true architect of modern Haryana will always be remembered," Saini wrote on 'X'.

Architect of Haryana: Devi Lal's Political Journey

Born on September 25, 1914, Chaudhary Devi Lal was among the prominent figures who worked towards the formation of seperate state of Haryana in the 1960s. He later went on to serve as the Chief Minister of the state once between 1977 and 1979, and later from 1987 to 1989. Devi Lal also held the Deputy PM post twice, once in the Vishwanath Pratap Singh-led government in 1989, and later under former Indian PM Chandra Shekhar in 1991. (ANI)