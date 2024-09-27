Durga Puja in Bangladesh: Security Measures, Restrictions and more

Durga Puja celebrations in Bangladesh: Durga Puja is celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm in Bengal. This centuries-old festival is considered one of the most important festivals in Hinduism. Originating from Bengal, this festival has reached not only India but every corner of the country. However, Hindus in Bangladesh have to follow all kinds of strict rules, regulations, and laws to celebrate Durga Puja. The newly formed interim government in Bangladesh after the coup has also made several rules regarding this festival.

32666 pandals have been erected for Durga Puja in Bangladesh. Idols of Goddess Durga will be installed here and the festival will be celebrated. Bangladesh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohammad Moinul Islam said that in view of the communal riots in the last few years, the police have been ordered to be extra vigilant. During Durga Puja, a three-tier security system has been put in place before, during, and after the puja till the immersion of the idols. Police are also conducting cyber monitoring so that no one can spread rumors and incite any untoward incident. He said that anyone can inform in an emergency by dialing the National Emergency Service 999. The IGP said that the puja pandals have also been kept under CCTV surveillance. Adequate police force has also been deployed everywhere. The IGP said that the Puja Celebration Council has appealed to the leaders to cooperate with the security personnel deployed at each pandal and ensure security. Police will be in uniform as well as in plain clothes. SWAT, Crisis Response Team, Quick Response Team, Crime Scene Van, Bomb Disposal Unit will be deployed 24 hours a day. Retired Lt. Gen. Mohammad Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, advisor to the Ministry of Home Affairs of Bangladesh, said that music or loudspeakers playing in Durga Puja pandals should not cause any inconvenience to Muslims, so all loudspeakers or music should be turned off five minutes before the Azaan or Namaz starts. Abul Faz Mohammad Khalid Hussain, advisor to the Ministry of Religious Affairs of Bangladesh, said that if any place of worship or people offering prayers are harmed or harassed, the government will not spare them. People from the Hindu community should celebrate their festival with full enthusiasm, we assure them of their safety. Temples will not be allowed to be damaged. Apart from the police, students of madrasas will also guard Durga Puja pandals and temples during Durga Puja. Khalid Hussain said that this time, along with the police or its equivalent force deployed for the safety of the Hindu community celebrating their festival safely, local people and madrasa students will also be present in every pandal and temple so that no one can breach the security. The festival of Durga Puja will start from 3rd October. Durga Puja will end on 12th October. After the unveiling of the idol of Goddess Durga in Durga pandals, a large number of people throng to visit on 8th and 9th October.

