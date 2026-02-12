BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, demanding a Parliamentary Inquiry into Rahul Gandhi's 'unethical conduct.' Dubey accuses Gandhi of defaming the army, having links to foreign entities, and destabilising the country.

Dubey seeks inquiry into Rahul Gandhi's 'unethical conduct'

BJP Member of Parliament Nishikant Dubey wrote a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urging the House to constitute a dedicated Parliamentary Inquiry Committee to investigate Congress MP and LoP Rahul Gandhi's "unethical conduct," after his recent speech in the parliament.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In the letter addressed to the Lok Sabha speaker on Wednesday, Dubey cited constitutional responsiblity to highlight the misdemeanours of the Congress leader, saying that he has become a major part of the "Thuggery gang to de-stabilise the country from within." Dubey further mentioned four "serious misdemeanours" conducted by the Lok Sabha LoP.

Alleges attempt to defame Indian Army

He said that Gandhi tried to defame the Indian Army by dragging the name of former Chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Mukund Naravane, PVSM AVSM VSM SM, by quoting his unpublished book as a political tactic. "He has cunningly dragged the name of former Chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Mukund Naravane, PVSM AVSM VSM SM by quoting his unpublished book with the ulterior motive of defaming the Indian Army vis-a-vis the Ministry of Defence, along with shamefully involving our Prime Minister...," Dubey wrote in the letter.

Claims of foreign influence, distorting corporate image

The BJP MP further criticised Rahul Gandhi saying that he has painted a distorted image of Indian corporates and banking sector with an attempt to depict that our Banking system has collapsed due to their connivance with big business houses, further alleging that he is deeply influenced by foreign entities such as the Soros Foundation, which is infamous for de-stablising various countries for the benefit of their client States.

Dubey took a jibe at the Congress leader, saying that he calls himself a "machoman," while being on the verge of entering the senior citizens' category in the next five years. He alleged that Gandhi is an active member of the "Ford Foundation," which is a very notorious organisation, further claiming that it funds all of Gandhi's lavish foreign travels.

Call for urgent inquiry and expulsion

In a final attack on Rahul Gandhi, Dubey alleged that all this is just the "tip of the iceberg" and urged an inquiry to examine Gandhi's actions in the House. "He has very cleverly able to captured the most pious dais of Parliament to foment public sentiments, levelling unsubstantiated allegations not only against the Election Commission of India but even the Supreme Court of India, lowering the dignity of the Government without any substantive evidence and putting various others Institutions in bad light with the active connivance of George Soros, Ford Foundation, Satyanarayan Gangaram Pitroda alias Sam Pitroda, the need of the hour is to conduct an urgent structured Inquiry to examine all his 'Unethical Conduct' in the capacity of being a Member of Parliament and the Leader of Opposition with a view to ensuring his immediate expulsion from Lok Sabha," he said. (ANI)