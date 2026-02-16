NHRC issues notice to Delhi Police and DU VC over the alleged assault on a female journalist during a UGC protest. The commission has demanded an Action Taken Report within two weeks, citing a prima facie violation of human rights.

NHRC Takes Cognizance of Assault

The National Human Rights Commission on Monday issued a notice to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of North Delhi and the Vice Chancellor of Delhi University regarding the recent incident where a female journalist and content creator was allegedly assaulted by a mob at Delhi University during a UGC protest, directing them to make an inquiry into the case and submit an Action Taken Report within two weeks.

Details of the Complaint

The notice detailed the allegations made by the complainant, stating, "The complainant alleged that a woman journalist and content creator was violently assaulted by a mob while she was covering a protest in support of UGC at a Delhi University's North Campus on 13.02.2026. The complainant further alleged that the attackers targeted her on the basis of her caste identity, verbally abused her, and physically assaulted/ attacked her, threatened her with violence, and attempted to outrage her" "The complainant also alleged that the incident amounts to caste-based violence, an attack on the freedom of the press, and a serious violation of her fundamental rights to life, dignity, and personal security. The complainant sought the intervention of the Commission in the matter and requested an impartial investigation, action against the culprits/accused, security/safety, legal aid and compensation to the victim.", the letter reads.

Action Taken Report Demanded

It added that Prima Facie the allegations seem to be violations of the human rights of the victim. As per the letter, the Bench of the National Human Rights Commission, which is presided over by Priyank Kanoong, Member, took cognizance u/s 12 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, in the matter. "The Registry is directed to issue a notice to the DCP, North Delhi and the Vice Chancellor, Delhi University, with directions to get the allegations made in the complaint inquired into and to submit an Action Taken Report within two weeks for perusal of the Commission," the NHRC stated in the notice.

NHRC Member Assures Action

Member of the National Human Rights Commision (NHRC), Priyank Kanoongo, also took to his official 'X' account, stating that the miscreants will be dealt "as per the law", asserting intolerance for insults towards women.

दिल्ली विश्विद्यालय में महिला पत्रकार के साथ हिंसक दुर्व्यवहार की शिकायत मिली है । हम संज्ञान ले रहे हैं, गुंडों का विधिसम्मत इलाज किया जाएगा। महिलाओं का अपमान कतई भी बर्दाश्त नहीं करेंगे। — प्रियंक कानूनगो Priyank Kanoongo (@KanoongoPriyank) February 14, 2026

"A complaint has been received of violent misconduct towards a female journalist at Delhi University. We are taking cognizance, and the miscreants will be dealt with as per the law. We will not tolerate the insult to women under any circumstances." Kanoongo wrote on X.

