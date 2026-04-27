President Droupadi Murmu will be in Himachal Pradesh from April 27 to May 1 for her summer sojourn. During her visit, she will stay at the Rashtrapati Niwas in Mashobra and attend several events, including a visit to the Atal Tunnel.

President Droupadi Murmu will visit Himachal Pradesh from April 27 to May 1 for the summer sojourn. During her visit, she will stay at the Rashtrapati Niwas, Mashobra in Shimla, as per a release by Rashtrapati Bhavan.

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Detailed Itinerary of Himachal Visit

On April 28, the President will attend a banquet hosted by the Himachal Pradesh Governor at Lok Bhavan, Shimla.

According to the release, on April 29, the President will visit the Atal Tunnel.

On April 30, the President will grace the convocation ceremony of Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Krishi Vishvavidyalaya at Palampur. On the same day, she will host an 'At Home' Reception at Rashtrapati Niwas, Mashobra.

On May 1, the President will visit the Army Training Command, Shimla, before leaving for Delhi, the release from Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

President Accepts Credentials

Earlier on April 23, President Droupadi Murmu accepted credentials from the envoys of four countries, at a ceremonial event held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, according to the President's Secretariat. Those who presented their credentials included Ambassador of the Lao People's Democratic Republic, Vithaya Xayavong; Ambassador of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Emilie Ayaza Mushobekwa; High Commissioner of the Republic of Namibia, Wing Commander Alex Lunyazo Tukuhupwele (Retd.) and Ambassador of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau, Antonio Serifo Embalo. (ANI)