The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in Hyderabad arrested two traffickers and seized seven tiger nails and three canine teeth. The accused were handed over to Telangana Forest officials for further investigation under the Wildlife Protection Act.

DRI Busts Wildlife Trafficking Ring in Hyderabad

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Hyderabad Zonal Unit conducted a successful operation on Monday, seizing seven tiger nails and three tiger canine teeth from individuals reportedly involved in the illegal trade of wildlife articles. Specific information was received that certain individuals were involved in the illegal trade of wildlife products, namely tiger claws and canine teeth, and were attempting to sell them in the grey market. The two traffickers were identified and intercepted at the location in a swift, coordinated operation.

During questioning, one of the suspects produced a transparent zip-lock pouch from his backpack, which, on examination, was found to contain seven nails and three canine teeth, appearing to be parts of a tiger (Panthera tigris).

Tiger (Panthera tigris) is a protected species, listed in Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, as amended, and possession or trade of its parts is a punishable offence under the said Act.

The wildlife articles, including seven nails and three canine teeth, along with the packing material and bag used for concealment, were seized under the provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. The two traffickers, along with the recovered articles, the packing material, the backpack, and the mobile phones used by them, were handed over to the State Forest officials, Telangana, for further investigation under the provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

Previous Tiger Bone Seizure in Kaziranga

Few months ago, in a major breakthrough at Biswanath Wildlife Division under Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve, security personnel recovered bones of Royal Bengal Tiger, officials said.

Security personnel also arrested five persons for illegal possession and attempting to sell the bones of the Royal Bengal Tiger.

Dr Sonali Ghosh, Field Director of Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve, said that the bones of the Royal Bengal Tiger recovered from the possession of Depen Pegu from Simaluguri Baligaon, Gohpur area. "In the operation of Eastern Range, Gamaria and Crime Investigation Range, Panibharal of Biswanath Wildlife Division, a total of 5 accused persons were apprehended on November 22," she said.

The apprehended persons were identified as Eilaram Doley, Ripun Pegu, Kerani Kaman, Pulish Kutum and Depen Pegu."They were trying to sell the wild animal trophy, and they were in contact with past offenders of the rhino poaching case," Dr Sonali Ghosh said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)