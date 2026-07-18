DRI's nationwide operations led to the seizure of 15 kg meth in Mizoram, 85 lakh cigarettes in Mumbai, 2 Pakistani pistols in Punjab, and 4 kg pseudoephedrine in Chennai. Five individuals were arrested in connection with the multiple busts.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) carried out a series of intelligence-led operations across the country, resulting in the seizure of 15 kg of methamphetamine tablets, around 4 kg of pseudoephedrine, nearly 85 lakh smuggled cigarettes, and two drone-dropped Pakistan-made pistols. Five persons were arrested in connection with these operations.

Methamphetamine Seized in Mizoram

According to the Ministry of Finance, on July 15, acting on specific intelligence, DRI officers intercepted a truck on the Aizawl-Champhai Road in Mizoram. A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of ingeniously concealed, brick-shaped packets containing 15 kg of methamphetamine tablets. Preliminary investigation indicates that the narcotic drugs were smuggled from Myanmar through the Zokhawthar sector of Mizoram. One person was arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985.

Smuggled Cigarettes Recovered in Mumbai

On July 16, in another intelligence-led operation, DRI officers intercepted an import container at Nhava Sheva, Mumbai, which had arrived from Dubai and was declared to contain "Plastic Storage Boxes". Examination, however, revealed that it was packed with nearly 85 lakh sticks of foreign-made Gold Flake brand cigarettes. The smuggled cigarettes, valued at Rs 20 crore, were seized.

Drone-Dropped Pistols Seized in Punjab

On July 17, DRI officers in Punjab, acting on specific intelligence, recovered two drone-dropped parcels near the International Border in the Amritsar sector. Examination of the parcels led to the recovery of two Pakistan-made pistols with magazines. The firearms were handed over to the jurisdictional police for necessary action under the Arms Act, 1959.

Pseudoephedrine Bust in Chennai

Acting on intelligence on July 17, DRI officers in Chennai busted a clandestine premises and seized around 4 kg of pseudoephedrine, a precursor chemical used in the illicit manufacture of Methamphetamine. The contraband was concealed inside a specially fabricated cavity within the premises. Preliminary investigation indicates that the seized Pseudoephedrine was intended to be illegally exported abroad. Four persons were arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985.

These intelligence-led operations underscore DRI's unwavering commitment to combating organised smuggling, narcotics trafficking, illicit tobacco trade, and the cross-border movement of arms for a Nasha Mukt Bharat (drug-free India). (ANI)