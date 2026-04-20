The DRI Mumbai has busted a major smuggling racket at Nhava Sheva Port, seizing 132 containers. Valued at Rs 139 crore, the goods were misdeclared as 'Toor Dal' but were actually watermelon seeds and green peas. One person has been arrested.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mumbai, has unearthed a major smuggling racket involving 'Watermelon Seeds' and 'Green Peas' at Nhava Sheva Port, a release said on Monday.

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Details of the Seizure and Misdeclaration

Acting on specific intelligence, officers intercepted 132 containers containing approximately 3,029 metric tonnes of goods misdeclared as 'Toor Dal/Pigeon Peas'. The seized consignments are valued at around Rs 139 crore, it added.

It said that detailed examination revealed blatant misdeclaration, with recovery of 2,710 MT of watermelon seeds originating from Tanzania and Sudan, and 319 MT of green peas from Canada, instead of declared goods i.e. 'Toor Dal/Pigeon Peas'.

Violation of Import Restrictions

It noted that the Government has imposed strict import restrictions on these commodities to safeguard domestic farmers from low-priced imports. "Import of melon seeds has been restricted/prohibited post June 2024 (DGFT Notification No. 05/2023 dated 05.04.2024), while imports of green peas are restricted under DGFT Notification No. 37/2015-20 dated 18.12.2019, subject to a Minimum Import Price (₹200/kg CIF) and restricted import through Kolkata port only," it added.

Arrest and Continued Enforcement

The proprietor of the importing firm - a key person behind this organized smuggling has been arrested on April 19, it added.

DRI continues to intensify intelligence-driven operations against the smuggling of restricted/prohibited goods, reaffirming its commitment to protecting the economic interests of the nation, ensuring a level playing field for domestic producers, and enforcing compliance with import regulations, it added. (ANI)