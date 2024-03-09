Dressed in traditional attire, PM Modi unveils 125-feet statue of Lachit Borphukan in Assam (WATCH)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday unveiled a 125-foot bronze statue of ‘Ahom general’ Lachit Borphukan in Assam’s Jorhat. The PM unveiled the "Statue of Valour" at the Lachit Barphukan Maidam Development Project in Hollongapar, which is close to Teok.

Modi, who reached Jorhat from Arunachal Pradesh by helicopter, was dressed in traditional attire and headgear. He participated in an Ahom ritual for the unveiling of the statue.

During the event, the prime minister was accompanied by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The statue, which was constructed by Ram Vanji Sutar, is 84 feet tall and stands on a 41-foot pedestal, giving the entire building a height of 125 feet.