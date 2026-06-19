ED inspected the bank locker of T Veena, daughter of ex-Keralam CM Pinarayi Vijayan, in connection with the CMRL-Exalogic money laundering case. Her bank accounts are also under scrutiny following a Kerala High Court nod for the investigation.

Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Thursday inspected the HDFC bank locker of T Veena, daughter of former Keralam Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, as part of the ongoing investigation into alleged financial transactions between Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) and Exalogic Solutions. The inspection was carried out at an HDFC Bank branch near the Government Ayurveda College in Thiruvananthapuram.

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Officials are also examining her bank accounts as part of the continuing probe into the case. The action comes after T Veena was questioned by ED officials at their Kochi office on Wednesday in connection with the investigation.

Background of the Money Laundering Case

The case pertains to allegations of money laundering and suspected irregular financial transactions involving CMRL and entities linked to Exalogic Solutions, owned by Vijayan's daughter.

High Court Allows ED Probe

Earlier this month, the Kerala High Court permitted the ED to continue its investigation into the alleged financial transactions between CMRL and Exalogic Solutions. The Division Bench comprising Justices A Raja Vijayaraghavan and KV Jayakumar dismissed an appeal filed by CMRL challenging a single-judge order that had granted permission for the ED investigation to proceed.

Details of the Investigation

The ED probe is part of wider investigations into alleged diversion of funds and questionable payments flagged by central agencies. The matter has also drawn political attention in Keralam, where searches conducted earlier by the ED across multiple locations triggered a major controversy.

The raids were linked to a Rs 182-crore money laundering investigation involving CMRL and associated entities. Investigators have alleged that Exalogic Solutions received Rs 2.78 crore from CMRL under the guise of consultancy services, while another firm, Empower India Capital Investment, allegedly extended loans despite repayment defaults. The probe is also examining claims of fictitious expenses and suspected fund diversion through shell entities.