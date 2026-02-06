DRDO inaugurated the IEEE ICISSGT-2026 conference in Visakhapatnam to boost self-reliance. The organisation also successfully test-fired the Agni-3 ballistic missile and demonstrated Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet (SFDR) technology.

DRDO Inaugurates Conference on Smart & Green Technologies

Director General (Naval Systems & Materials - NS&M) of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Dr RV Hara Prasad, inaugurated the two-day IEEE International Conference on Intelligent Systems, Smart & Green Technologies (ICISSGT-2026) on Friday in Visakhapatnam.

The conference is jointly organised by the Naval Science and Technology Laboratory (NSTL), DRDO and IEEE Vizag Bay Section, and aims to promote indigenisation, self-reliance, and interdisciplinary innovation to meet future defence and dual-use technology requirements.

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) posted on their official X handle, saying, "Dr R V Hara Prasad, DG(NS&M), DRDO today inaugurated two days IEEE International Conference on Intelligent Systems, Smart & Green Technologies ( ICISSGT-2026) being organised by NSTL, DRDO and IEEE jointly at Visakhapatnam during 6-7 Feb 2026. Over 100 delegates from DRDO, academia, industry experts and researchers scholars are participating in the conference. Eminent experts will deliver talks and technical presentations covering defence-oriented and dual-use applications of intelligent, smart and green technologies."

The organisation further added, "Focus of the conference is on indigenisation, self-reliance and interdisciplinary innovation, aligned with national objectives, future defence and dual use technology requirements."

Agni-3 Ballistic Missile Successfully Test-Fired

Meanwhile, the Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile 'Agni-3' was also successfully test-fired from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur, Odisha, on Friday. The launch validated all operational and technical parameters. It was carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command, according to an official release from the Ministry of Defence.

Successful Demonstration of SFDR Technology

DRDO also carried out a successful demonstration of Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet (SFDR) technology from the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur off the coast of Odisha at around 1045 hrs on February 3, 2026.

According to the release, the successful demonstration places India in an elite league of nations with this technology, enabling the development of long-range air-to-air missiles that provide a tactical edge over adversaries. All subsystems, including the Nozzle-less Booster, Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet motor, and Fuel Flow Controller, performed as expected after being initially propelled by a ground booster motor to the desired Mach Number. (ANI)