DMK's TKS Elangovan says the Dravidian movement began for Hindus sidelined as Shudras and Panchamas, opposing Manu-Dharma's caste divisions. He contrasts South India's equanimous society with the North and also demands NEET's cancellation.

Dravidian Movement for Sidelined Hindus

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader TKS Elangovan on Thursday said that the Dravidian movement was started for the Hindus when 90 per cent of the Hindus were sidelined as Shudras and Panchamas and DMK is only continuing the movement.

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Speaking to ANI, he said, "Sanatana means indestructible. They should understand that the Dravidian movement was started for Hindus. We want everyone to be treated equally. Manu-Dharma is so we oppose that. 90% of the Hindus were sidelined as Shudras and Panchamas. They were not given an education. They were not even allowed to go into the streets where upper-caste people live."

"Against this, the Dravidian movement, the Justice Party was started. Then we are continuing with that process," he added.

South's Equanimous Society vs North

Earlier on Wednesday, the DMK leader said that the DMK is against the practice of caste-based separation of communities. He added that South India is an equanimous society, unlike North India, where "people are divided into four classes by birth."

"Sanatan means indestructible. As per their views, Manudharma is indestructible. Manudharma is not a culture of the South. South India is an equanimous society. In the North, it is not like that. People were divided into four classes by birth. We will not accept that. That practice has come into Tamil Nadu. That is not our culture. That is what he said. The DMK is against Sanatan Dharma for this. This party was started in 1916. When the Justice Party was started, they followed this policy, and after that, when DMK came, we continued to follow this policy," he said.

DMK's Stance on NEET Exam

Meanwhile, speaking on the stance of DMK on NEET exam, Elangovan said that the exam should be cancelled, underlining that the question paper always leaks in the northern States.

He said, "We have always been against NEET. They should cancel it. This examination was cancelled because the question papers were leaked. Every time papers are leaked, it happens in the northern states. They want to somehow gain entry into medical colleges, and they do so with the support of the government. They are not providing a good education to their students."