Draupadi Murmu gets Z+ security; CRPF commandos guard presidential nominee

The squad of Central Reserve Police Force commandos took over the security of Murmu, 64, early Wednesday morning.

National Democratic Alliance's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu has been provided with Z+ security by the Centre, officials informed on Wednesday. The squad of Central Reserve Police Force commandos took over the security of Murmu, 64, early Wednesday morning.

Also Read: Who is Draupadi Murmu, the tribal leader in race to be President?

Following a meeting of the BJP's parliamentary board, which included Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders, party president J P Nadda on Tuesday evening announced the candidature of the former Jharkhand governor at a press conference.

According to officials, soon after Nadda's announcement, the Central Reserve Police Force was directed by the Union home ministry to deploy its VIP protection team for Murmu's security.

The MHA decision was based on a threat perception security report for the NDA presidential candidate generated by central security agencies.

A detachment of around 16 paramilitary force personnel based in Odisha has taken over the task of providing security cover to Murmu. They will accompany her wherever she travels across the state and the country.

The security personnel will also secure her home in Rairangpur in Odisha.

During the course of the next month, Murmu will be travelling extensively to meet legislators and leaders of various political parties to seek support for her candidature.

According to officials, the paramilitary force personnel will guard her till she takes charge as the first citizen of the country, which is a strong possibility considering that the numbers are stacked up in favour of the BJP-led NDA.

The CRPF guards VIPs like Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress party president Sonia Gandhi and her children Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra among others. In 2017, 'black cats' NSG commandos were provided as a security cover for NDA presidential candidate and current President Ram Nath Kovind.

The presidential election would be held on July 18 to elect a successor to Kovind, whose term ends on July 24 and the result would be out on July 21.

Also Read: Ex-Jharkhand governor Draupadi Murmu to be NDA candidate for presidential polls