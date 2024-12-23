Dr BR Ambedkar's statue vandalised in Ahmedabad, FIR registered against unidentified persons (WATCH)

A statue of Dr BR Ambedkar, located in front of Shri KK Shastri College in the Khokhra locality of Ahmedabad, Gujarat, was vandalised by unidentified individuals in the early hours of Monday.

A statue of Dr BR Ambedkar, located in front of Shri KK Shastri College in the Khokhra locality of Ahmedabad, Gujarat, was vandalised by unidentified individuals in the early hours of Monday, sparking outrage among locals.

The miscreants damaged the statue's nose and spectacles, an incident that is believed to have occurred before 8 AM, according to police inspector NK Rabari. An FIR has been registered, and authorities are scanning CCTV footage from the surrounding areas to identify the culprits.

A case has been registered against unidentified individuals under sections 196 (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds such as religion, race, place of birth, and residence) and 298 (defiling a place of worship with the intent to insult the religion of any class) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), among other relevant provisions.

The act of vandalism triggered a strong response from the local community. Angry residents gathered near the statue, held demonstrations, and raised slogans demanding swift action against those responsible. Police assured the protesters that necessary steps were being taken to bring the perpetrators to justice.

This incident comes just weeks after a glass-encased replica of the Indian Constitution was damaged by an unidentified individual in Parbhani city, Maharashtra, which led to violent clashes.

