Dr Bibek Debroy's demise: An irreparable loss for the nation, says Yogi Adityanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath mourned the passing of Dr. Bibek Debroy, Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council, at 69. Known for his significant contributions to India's economic reforms, Dr. Debroy received the Padma Shri Award and served as Chancellor of GIPE in Pune.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed profound sorrow over the passing of Dr. Bibek Debroy, the esteemed Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council (EAC-PM) and a prominent economist. Dr. Debroy, who was 69, passed away at 7 a.m. on Friday at AIIMS Delhi, after battling an intestinal illness.

In a heartfelt tribute shared on the social media platform X, Chief Minister Adityanath conveyed, “The passing of Dr. Bibek Debroy, Chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Honourable Prime Minister and a distinguished economist, is deeply saddening. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant peace to the departed soul and strength to his family to endure this great loss. Om Shanti!”

Dr Debroy was instrumental in shaping India’s economic landscape, guiding numerous reforms that have significantly impacted the country’s policy framework. His loss is not only felt within the economic community but resonates throughout the nation, where his contributions as a knowledgeable and dedicated economist were invaluable.

His accolades included the prestigious Padma Shri Award, recognizing his significant contributions to the field of economics. Before his tenure with the EAC-PM, Dr. Debroy served as the Chancellor of the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (GIPE) in Pune, further underscoring his extensive influence and expertise.

As tributes pour in, the impact of Dr Debroy's work and legacy will continue to guide India’s economic policies for years to come. His departure marks a significant loss for the nation, leaving behind a legacy of profound knowledge and dedication to public service.

