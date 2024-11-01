Dr Bibek Debroy's demise: An irreparable loss for the nation, says Yogi Adityanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath mourned the passing of Dr. Bibek Debroy, Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council, at 69. Known for his significant contributions to India's economic reforms, Dr. Debroy received the Padma Shri Award and served as Chancellor of GIPE in Pune.

Dr Bibek Debroy's demise: An irreparable loss for the nation, says Yogi Adityanath vkp
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Nov 1, 2024, 2:39 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 1, 2024, 2:39 PM IST

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed profound sorrow over the passing of Dr. Bibek Debroy, the esteemed Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council (EAC-PM) and a prominent economist. Dr. Debroy, who was 69, passed away at 7 a.m. on Friday at AIIMS Delhi, after battling an intestinal illness.

In a heartfelt tribute shared on the social media platform X, Chief Minister Adityanath conveyed, “The passing of Dr. Bibek Debroy, Chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Honourable Prime Minister and a distinguished economist, is deeply saddening. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant peace to the departed soul and strength to his family to endure this great loss. Om Shanti!”

Dr Debroy was instrumental in shaping India’s economic landscape, guiding numerous reforms that have significantly impacted the country’s policy framework. His loss is not only felt within the economic community but resonates throughout the nation, where his contributions as a knowledgeable and dedicated economist were invaluable.

His accolades included the prestigious Padma Shri Award, recognizing his significant contributions to the field of economics. Before his tenure with the EAC-PM, Dr. Debroy served as the Chancellor of the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (GIPE) in Pune, further underscoring his extensive influence and expertise.

As tributes pour in, the impact of Dr Debroy's work and legacy will continue to guide India’s economic policies for years to come. His departure marks a significant loss for the nation, leaving behind a legacy of profound knowledge and dedication to public service.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Weather: Kerala braces for heavy rain as IMD issues yellow, orange alerts for 11 districts dmn

Weather: Kerala braces for heavy rain as IMD issues yellow, orange alerts for 11 districts

Odisha man, with help from two girlfriends, murders wife to cover extramarital affairs AJR

Odisha man, with help from two girlfriends, murders wife to cover extramarital affairs

ISRO launches India's first analog space mission in Leh, aims to simulate extraterrestrial life shk

ISRO launches India’s first analog space mission in Leh, aims to simulate extraterrestrial life

Minister Kiren Rijiju celebrates Diwali with soldiers in Arunachal Pradesh, meets Chinese PLA Troops at LAC dmn

Minister Kiren Rijiju celebrates Diwali with soldiers in Arunachal Pradesh, meets Chinese PLA Troops at LAC

Long weekends in November 2024: Here's when to plan your next vacation AJR

Long weekends in November 2024: Here's when to plan your next vacation

Recent Stories

Tips and tricks to reduce irritation after shaving vkp

Tips and tricks to reduce irritation after shaving

High protein fruits for strength and weight loss vkp

High protein fruits for strength and weight loss

High protein fruits for strength and weight loss vkp

High protein fruits for strength and weight loss

Weather: Kerala braces for heavy rain as IMD issues yellow, orange alerts for 11 districts dmn

Weather: Kerala braces for heavy rain as IMD issues yellow, orange alerts for 11 districts

Odisha man, with help from two girlfriends, murders wife to cover extramarital affairs AJR

Odisha man, with help from two girlfriends, murders wife to cover extramarital affairs

Recent Videos

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon