Tejashwi Yadav and Rahul Gandhi have accused Bihar’s NDA government of administrative failure and medical negligence following the rape and murder of a minor Dalit girl in Muzaffarpur, demanding swift justice and accountability.

Lashing out at the "double-engine" government in Bihar over the alleged rape and murder of a minor girl in Muzaffarpur, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday alleged "administrative anarchy" in the state as law and order has "collapsed."

Speaking to the media, Yadav said that no one from the government has time to visit the victim's family as “the CM and his Deputy CMs are busy with political programs.”

"The double-engine government has failed in Bihar. The CM never discussed this; I am unsure if he is even aware of the incidents. Law and order has collapsed. There is administrative anarchy in the whole of Bihar. No action is being taken... No one has time to meet the victim or the victim's family. The CM and both the Deputy CMs are busy in political programs," Tejashwi Yadav said.

Earlier today, Bihar Minister Kedar Gupta promised speedy trial and strictest punishment in the rape and murder of a minor girl in Muzaffarpur. He added that the State government will provide an ex gratia of Rs four lakh to the victim's family.

"An incident of rape took place recently. The accused raped a minor girl and slit her neck. She was being treated in Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital in Muzaffarpur. Later, for better treatment, she was sent to Patna Medical College and Hospital, but she died there yesterday," Gupta told reporters here.

"Her last rites were also done. We have instructed the Senior Superintendent of Police to file a charge sheet in 10 days and to ensure the perpetrator gets the death sentence within two months. The deceased's family will get a cheque of Rs 4 lakh from the Bihar government. We want the court to ensure that the victim's family gets justice as soon as possible," he added.

The 10-year-old girl died at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) on Sunday, in-charge Superintendent Dr Abhijit Singh said.

The minor girl's uncle, Virendra Paswan, has, however, alleged negligence on the part of the hospital administration and doctors, stating that she was kept waiting for two hours inside the ambulance before getting admission to the hospital.

On Sunday, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, lashed out at the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, led by Nitish Kumar, over the "brutality against a minor Dalit girl," alleging negligence in her treatment at the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH).

In a post on social media website X, LoP Gandhi alleged that the "double-engine" government's negligence led to the Dalit girl's death.

"The brutality against a minor Dalit girl in Muzaffarpur and the subsequent negligence in her treatment is extremely shameful. If she had received timely treatment, her life could have been saved. But the double-engine government was negligent not only in providing security but also in saving his life," he said.

The Congress leader further demanded strict action against the accused.

"We will not sit quietly until the victim's family gets justice. Strict action should be taken against the culprits and negligent officers," the post read.

